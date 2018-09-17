Monday

17th Sep 2018

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

Sefcovic launches bid to be EU Commission president

  • Maros Sefcovic wants to be the centre-left S&D 'Spitzenkandidat' to take on Manfred Weber of the EPP for Jean-Claude Juncker's job (Photo: European Commission)

By

Europe must have a robust foreign policy and nurture high-tech industries, Slovak EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic has said in his bid to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as the next EU Commission president.

"We need a strong Europe, a more assertive trade policy and more independence in our foreign policy actions, with a much faster decision-making process," he told press in the European Parliament on Monday (17 September).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Maros Sefcovic threw his hat into the ring after touring EU states in town-hall type meetings (Photo: Vladimir Benko)

The EU also needed a "strong industrial policy" so that "modern businesses and high-tech jobs" were being created in Europe instead of overseas, he added.

The EU was competing with "great powers such as the US and China" on the world stage, he said.

Sefcovic unveiled his ideas in an attempt to secure the backing of the S&D, the centre-left bloc in Europe, to be its 'top candidate' or 'Spitzenkadidate' in next May's European Parliament election.

The centre-right bloc, the EPP, has already anointed German conservative MEP Manfred Weber as its choice.

The Spitzenkadidate concept says whichever bloc wins the most votes should be able to install its man or woman in the EU commission top job.

It was first used four years ago to put the incumbent, Jean-Claude Juncker, in office, but EU capitals still have the last say on the appointment under EU law.

Sefcovic, a 52-year old former diplomat who, in his time, helped steer Slovakia's EU entry talks, has taken care of energy security under Juncker.

He joined the commission back in 2009 and also became one of Juncker's six vice-presidents.

Sefcovic said on Monday his work touring EU states in town-hall type meetings in recent years as part of a commission project to get closer to the general public had "inspired" him to seek Juncker's post.

"In the last 10 years I criss-crossed Europe and listened to hundreds of Europeans in every member state - that was the source of my vision to serve [the EU]," he said.

"We need to prove to people that we really care ... I was inspired by their idealism and hope," he said.

His speech on Monday was short on details, but his mention of "faster decision-making" on foreign policy endorsed Juncker's State of the Union proposal to move from unanimity to majority voting in some areas.

The EU should start buying and selling energy and industrial goods in euros instead of in dollars in order to become more independent of the US, he also said.

"The fact all our energy imports are in dollars ... limits our foreign policy," Sefcovic said, amid US plans to sanction EU firms that do business in Iran in one of Europe's many clashes with US leader Donald Trump.

The EU should also maintain "consensus" on Russia sanctions and on aid to Ukraine amid Russia's war on its pro-Western neighbour, Sefcovic added.

Europe's industrial policy ought to be tailored to "protect the planet for our children", the would-be spitzenkadidate said.

Far-right and anti-immigrant forces in Hungary, Italy, and further afield have said they would fight together for power against pro-EU parties in the May vote.

Sefcovic did not mention them directly, but he said he was "proud to represent a progressive Europe" and warned against "silently sowing the seeds of animosity" in European society.

He said he was a "strong advocate of democratic values".

He also said his EU would be "confident and proud, green, showing solidarity, and fairness", in a nod to Italy's call for greater EU solidarity on sharing the burden of asylum seekers.

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. Trump did not misspeak on EU, says commission VP
  2. Weber in balancing act en route to Berlaymont
  3. Sefcovic fends off anti-Roma allegations

EUobserved

Weber in balancing act en route to Berlaymont

The German centre-right MEP initially refused to take press questions. Meanwhile, he will have to find a way to distinguish himself from current commission president Juncker.

Sefcovic fends off anti-Roma allegations

Slovakia's commissioner-designate, Maros Sefcovic, emerged relatively unscathed after a hearing by MEPs despite threats by centre-right MEPs to try and derail his candidacy over supposed anti-Roma comments made several years ago.

Exclusive

Commission took no minutes at Juncker speech seminar

In August, Jean-Claude Juncker and his EU commissioners held a two-day seminar at a chateau outside Brussels to prepare this week's State of the Union speech. The commission implies there is no written record.

EUobserved

Juncker, the 'sad and wiser' man of Europe

Despite bold propositions for the EU's future, one could not help feeling the Commission chief's State of the Union address already sounded like a farewell speech.

Visual Data

What Juncker said. A look at numbers.

"World" and "time" are the words the European Commission chief used the most in his last State of the Union address on Wednesday, amid a far-right surge and Trump's isolationism.

Sefcovic launches bid to be EU Commission president

Europe must have a robust foreign policy and nurture high-tech industries, Slovak EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic has said in his bid to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as the next EU Commission president.

'Every group split' ahead of EU copyright vote

Political groups in the European Parliament are split about how to vote for a directive that would reform the EU's copyright regime - amid warnings that freedom of expression and creators' rights are at risk.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  2. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  3. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  4. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  5. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  6. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  7. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  8. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  9. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  11. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions

Latest News

  1. 10 years after Lehman Brothers what has changed for EU consumers?
  2. Sefcovic launches bid to be EU Commission president
  3. Is Russia blackmailing the Council of Europe?
  4. First containership goes north of Russia from Asia to Europe
  5. Orban and Brexit dominate EU summit next week
  6. EU wants continental free-trade deal with Africa
  7. Time for EU to stop being bystander in Western Sahara
  8. Atopic eczema patients want more understanding

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  3. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  4. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  6. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  7. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  9. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  11. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  12. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us