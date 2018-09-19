Wednesday

19th Sep 2018

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

Analysis

Austria's EU presidency: a bridge over troubled water?

  • Sebastian Kurz (l), the youngest leader in the EU, sees Austria's role at the Salzurg summit as a bridge-builder - particularly on migration and Brexit - despite his own government's partnership with the hard-right (Photo: European Commission)

By

Throughout history, bridges have helped to bring countries and people closer together. The stunning 190-high Europe Bridge in Austria is one such example of the modern era.

It spans across the Alps and connects Austria, South Tyrol, the Brenner pass, and Italy and became a symbol of a closer relationship between northern and southern Europe.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Theresa May will leave the summit early, before the other EU-27 discuss Brexit (Photo: Number 10 - Flickr)

When the bridge was officially opened by then Austrian chancellor Alfons Gorbach in 1963, he said "may this bridge connect the peoples of Europe in peace and freedom".

Similarly, Sebastian Kurz invoked the symbolism of bridges in almost every speech during his time as Austria's foreign minister, and now again as chancellor.

"We want to be bridge builders and focus on topics where we can work together so that our European Union can move forward," he said when presenting Austria's EU priorities to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on 3 July.

Concretely, Austria is worried that Europe's north is moving further away from its south, east and west are working against each other, and eastern Europeans feel like second-class citizens.

All of this is made worse, in Vienna's view, by external, geopolitical challenges, including the unpredictability of the United States, wars in the Middle East, and the rise of China.

Austria thus wants to hold the course, even in troubled waters, and build bridges to maintain European unity and cohesion. "If we allow ourselves to be driven apart, from within or outside, our motto 'unity in diversity' will soon turn into 'separation in uniformity'," Kurz said to an international audience at the European Forum Alpbach on 27 August 2018.

But it was not Kurz who invented the bridge-building catchphrase.

In 2013, a previous Austrian government under social democratic Chancellor Werner Faymann adopted a "nation branding strategy" with the aim of positioning Austria as "bridge-builder for the world", thereby increasing Austria's visibility, sharpening its identity, and improving its competitiveness on the international stage.

The problem was that a clear vision on foreign and security policy was still missing at the time, as were leadership and financial resources at the Austrian foreign ministry.

Helmut Kramer, one of Austria's most acclaimed political scientists once summed up the problem in the following way: Austrian foreign policy is a tool for its domestic policy.

Supporters of the bridge-building concept nevertheless often cite Austria's traditional role as bridge builder between East and West. Indeed, Austria is not a member of NATO and is therefore perceived by some as a neutral broker.

This is a legacy of the country's immediate post World War II period, when the Soviet Union ended their 10-year occupation of Austria, on the condition that it would become a neutral country and not join any military alliance.

Viennese hub

In the decades that followed, Austria developed an active policy of neutrality under chancellor Bruno Kreisky. He hosted US president John F. Kennedy and Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev in Vienna in 1961, and made Vienna a hub for international organizations, such as several UN agencies and the OSCE.

When Sebastian Kurz became foreign minister in December 2013, he seemed eager to continue this tradition.

This makes sense because Vienna has actually been an important diplomatic capital since the Congress of Vienna in 1814-15 until today. It is seat of more than 100 international organisations and provides good offices to numerous international talks.

Some more recent examples include the three-way talks on the Macedonia name issue, which were held in Vienna and successfully concluded in June of this year.

The epic Iran nuclear talks were also held in Vienna and led to the landmark Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015.

Recent attempts by Kurz to host US president Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin in Vienna did, however, not materialise.

And Putin's presence at the wedding of Austrian foreign minister Karin Kneissl led some EU partners to fear that Vienna's relations with Moscow could become too cosy.

But successfully offering good offices is one thing, and actively mediating and acting as bridge-builder another.

Brexit and migration

When Kurz will host European leaders in Salzburg on Thursday (20 September), he will want to actively work out future agreements on issues that divide EU member states: Brexit and migration.

To this end, Kurz concluded an impressive tour des capitals with visits to Cairo, Berlin, Paris and Rome in the last few days. The aim was to explore possible common ground and to build bridges between the different positions.

"Austria is a country at the heart of Europe. My most important goal as council president is that of filling in the chasms that have opened up," Kurz recently said in an interview with the German magazine der Spiegel.

Indeed, positions are still far apart.

The EU is nowhere close to reaching agreement on the distribution of migrants, as well as on finding a common position on the so-called disembarkation platforms in third countries.

Agreements are more likely on protecting external borders.

As suggested by Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in his recent State of the Union Speech, the EU wants to increase the budget of Frontex to almost €11.3bn between 2021 and 2027.

The number of border guards should rise from 1,300 to 10,000 by 2020.

On Brexit, it seems that chances are narrowing for a deal to be reached by November. The main sticking points are the single market, where Brussels continues to insist that there cannot be any partial UK membership.

EU leaders are also not softening their stance on another key sticking point: the Irish border.

Brussels maintains that there cannot be a hard border between Norther Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. This issue will be discussed among EU leaders without the British prime minister Theresa May in Salzburg on Thursday.

Hence, the informal Salzburg summit will be an opportunity for Austria to breath some life into the bridge building catchphrase, and to act as honest broker to find common ground.

Stephanie Liechtenstein is a diplomatic correspondent and freelance journalist based in Vienna, Austria

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. Orban should be punished, Austrian leader says
  2. Will Austria's presidency give EU a populist push?
  3. From Russia (to Austria) with love?
  4. Sebastian Kurz - Austria's young master of reinvention?

Analysis

Will Austria's presidency give EU a populist push?

As Sebastian Kurz's government takes over the helm of EU-policy making for the next six months, Austrian MEPs from opposing sides weigh in on the EU's youngest prime minister's possible influence on the continent's future.

Analysis

From Russia (to Austria) with love?

The presence of the Russian president at the wedding of the Austrian foreign minister risks to undermine Austria's efforts to act as bridge builder between East and West.

Opinion

Sebastian Kurz - Austria's young master of reinvention?

Has the long decline of Austria's mainstream parties finally come to an end? The centre-right People's Party seems to have successfully reinvented itself...or has it simply stolen the far-right Freedom Party's clothes?

EU parliament will not budge on office expenses

Hungarian centre-right MEP Livia Jaroka sticks to earlier decision: documents related to the minor reform of the expenses system, requested by EUobserver, should remain secret.

Sefcovic launches bid to be EU Commission president

Europe must have a robust foreign policy and nurture high-tech industries, Slovak EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic has said in his bid to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as the next EU commission president.

Sefcovic launches bid to be EU Commission president

Europe must have a robust foreign policy and nurture high-tech industries, Slovak EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic has said in his bid to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as the next EU commission president.

'Every group split' ahead of EU copyright vote

Political groups in the European Parliament are split about how to vote for a directive that would reform the EU's copyright regime - amid warnings that freedom of expression and creators' rights are at risk.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  2. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  3. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  4. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  5. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  6. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  7. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  8. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  9. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  10. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  12. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want

Latest News

  1. Real Brexit progress needed by October, Barnier says
  2. Poland to face EU top court on rule of law
  3. Austria's EU presidency: a bridge over troubled water?
  4. EU promotes 'Egypt model' to reduce migrant numbers
  5. Tensions mount over Kosovo-Serbia deal
  6. New book: Why war is coming
  7. EU parliament will not budge on office expenses
  8. Why Orban's project to reshape EU politics will be unsuccessful

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  2. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  4. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  5. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  8. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  10. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  12. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  3. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  4. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  5. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  6. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  8. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  11. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  12. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us