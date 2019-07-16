Tuesday

16th Jul 2019

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

Poland's ex-PM loses EU parliament chair again

  • Beata Szydlo (r) is struggling to become chair of the employment committee at the EU parliament (Photo: premier.gov.pl)

By

Poland's populist and former prime minister Beata Szydlo failed to muster enough support in her second bid to chair a European Parliament committee.

The blow, delivered in Strasbourg on Monday (15 July) by MEPs on the employment committee, comes amid a larger, behind-the-scenes struggle for the European Commission top job.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

With 34 votes against and 19 in support, ending with a decision to postpone the vote once again and to do it a third time, Szydlo claimed she had a better respect for values than many others represented in the committee.

"I think I am one of the few people in this room for whom European values are an extreme and utter importance," she said.

To a round of applause from her conservative and centre-right supporters, Szydlo said her loss was a demonstration that European values were not being respected.

But as the vice-chair of Poland's right wing Law and Justice (PiS) party, Szydlo has struck a difficult chord among the more pro-EU political group factions.

PiS has led a campaign to undermine the independence of its country's judiciary and a broader assault against rule of law, according to a report earlier this month by Amnesty International.

The report followed a December 2017 decision by the European Commission to launch a so-called Article 7 procedure, where ministers assess whether Poland breached fundamental values laid down in the EU treaty.

"We can't vote for a non-democratic candidate," said German Green MEP Katrin Langensiepen in a tweet following the committee vote.

Romania's former minister of labour, a socialist MEP called Dragos Pislaru, made similar comments.

"For us, values are non-negotiable," he said, also in a tweet.

The Szydlo debacle came ahead of a plenary EP vote on whether to endorse Ursula von der Leyen, a German centre-right candidate, for the European Commission presidency in a vote on Tuesday.

Von der Leyen might need ECR votes to scrape through if enough socialists and liberals vote against her or abstain.

But the ECR has made its support for von der Leyen conditional on getting the main groups to back Szydlo for the committee role.

Szydlo was nominated for the chair by the anti-federalist European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) political group, representing 62 MEPs.

"We are talking about a person who has done a lot of work in her own country," said the co-president of the ECR group, noting she had obtained almost a half million votes in Poland.

A spokesperson for the group told this website that the ECR will now meet on Tuesday after a plenary debate with the European Commission president designate to determine next steps.

Szydlo is the sole candidate for the employment chair. She had also lost a previous vote last week for the same post.

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. Ugly face of Polish judicial reforms laid bare
  2. Orban ally's bid to chair EP committee in trouble
Orban ally's bid to chair EP committee in trouble

Former communication chief of the Hungary's Fidesz party, Balazs Hidvegi, wants a senior spot on the European Parliament committee working on migration and law. His nomination was delayed following a surprise decision by the centre-right EPP group.

Anti-separatist Spanish MEPs dominate liberty committee

The European Parliament's powerful civil liberties committee (Libe) has elected anti-separatist Spanish MEPs for its chair and vice-chair positions. The issue risks complicating efforts by pro-Catalan factions to have the debate on independence raised to the EU level.

Deal on EP vice-presidents divides new liberal group

A majority of the new parliament's 14 vice-presidents are from the centre-right EPP or the centre-left S&D. They also control the Bureau, which decides on crucial internal issues like expenses transparency.

Who is the new EU parliament president, David Sassoli?

The 63-year-old centre-left Italian MEP was elected president of the European Parliament, with 345 votes. A former journalist, Sassoli has experience as a vice-president of the parliament, but is little known.

Lagarde set to lead ECB

The Frankfurt-based European Central Bank is set to get its first female leadership after the EU leaders in Brussels nominated Christine Legarde, who is current managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

News in Brief

  1. EU states threaten Turkey with 'targeted' blacklists
  2. Iran one year away from nuclear weapon, UK warns EU
  3. US trade war slows China's economy
  4. UK, France, Germany call for dialogue with Iran
  5. EU satellite system temporarily offline
  6. New flaw detected in Brexit app for EU citizens
  7. Italian coalition clashes over Russian financing
  8. Germany wants 'coalition of willing' to distribute migrants

Magazine

The changing of the guards in the EU in 2019

The four most powerful EU institutions - Commission, Parliament, Council and Central Bank will all have new leaders in the coming ten months. Here is an overview.

Magazine

Explained: What is the European Parliament?

While domestic political parties often use the European Parliament as a dumping ground for unwanted politicians - and a majority of citizens don't bother to vote - the parliament, over the years, has become a dominant force in the EU.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us