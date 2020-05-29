Friday

29th May 2020

EU Commission aspires for treaty change on health

  • Over 1.3 million people have been infected with Covid-19 in the EU/EEA and the UK (as of 28 May, 2020) (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The European Commission is hoping for a treaty change so that it has more say on health.

"If the moment is right, it will happen," Margaritis Schinas, the vice-president of the European Commission, told reporters on Thursday (28 May).

"Nothing is off the table," he added, noting that a debate will take place at the Conference on the Future of Europe, which is set to spell out the Union's priorities over the next two years.

"I am not now in a position to announce how this health union of the European Union will look like in the future but I think we are now at the first stage of a process that one day will make this a tangible reality," he said.

Schinas' comments follows similar recent statements by French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Both leaders earlier this month in a joint press conference evoked the idea of a European Union better prepared to tackle major health issues like the pandemic.

That political signal appears to have also emboldened the European Commission in its greater aspirations for more power over health.

The European Commission's competences on health are currently restricted. The treaty says it can only "complement national policies" and "encourage cooperation".

However, the Covid-19 pandemic showed member states were unprepared. Some shut down borders, all scrambled for medical supplies, and others even hoarded equipment meant for other EU states.

The lack of solidarity alarmed critics, among them the former European Commission president Jaques Delors. In March, he described it as a mortal danger for the European Union.

EU4Health - a first step

The European Commission has since proposed to shore up a new €750bn recovery package in the hopes of kick starting battered economies.

Part of that plan now includes a new stand alone €9.4bn programme dedicated to health. The figure is 23 times higher than current EU budget lines dedicated to health.

Dubbed the EU4Health programme, the proposal also presented on Thursday, is being described by the Commission as "a game changer, a real paradigm shift" on how the EU deals with health.

"This crisis made it clear that our collective response capacity needs to be brought and raised to a different level," said Stella Kyriakides, the European Commissioner for health and food safety.

EU4Health would run until 2027 and aims to create long term stockpiles and reserves for medical equipment.

It also wants to create a pool of "flying" doctors that can be sent to areas of need.

The European Medicines Agency and the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) also benefit. Both agencies would have more powers when it comes to vaccines and surveillance.

"In terms of the ECDC we need to look how we can improve preparedness plans and surveillance," said Kyriakides.

The Stockholm-based ECDC was criticised for initially painting a rosy picture of the risks linked to the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Mix of loans and grants in Commission €750bn package

Italy and Spain, the worst-hit EU countries by the coronavirus pandemic, will get much of the new money under the European Commission's recovery plans - that mark a turning point for the bloc in moving towards joint debt.

Analysis

Coronavirus: What EU can and can't do

Legal limitations means the European Commission's role when it comes to tackling the Covid-19 pandemic is broadly limited to coordination and support. It is up to member states to work together.

Analysis

How the EU's virus-alert agency failed

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, an EU agency, was meant to highlight threats from infectious diseases, but painted a rosy picture of Covid-19.

Investigation

France opposed guidelines on EU presidency sponsorships

Internal document shows diplomats questioned whether the secretariat of the Council of the EU was legally allowed to write guidelines on the financing of the six-month rotating EU presidency activities.

Exclusive

Lobbyist register to be tightened after Monsanto case

The EU's joint-transparency register lists thousands of lobbyists and what they spend or earn trying to shape EU legislation. New and clearer rules set for launch at the end of the year may lead to more realistic figures.

This is the (finally) approved European Commission

MEPs gave the green light to the entire new European Commission during the plenary session in Strasbourg - but with the abstention of the Greens and a rejection by the leftist group GUE/NGL.

Magazine

Welcome to the EU engine room

Welcome to the EU engine room: the European Parliament (EP's) 22 committees, which churn out hundreds of new laws and non-binding reports each year and which keep an eye on other European institutions.

