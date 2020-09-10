Thursday

10th Sep 2020

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

Irish MEP picked as new finance commissioner

  • MEP Mairead McGuinness was applauded by fellow MEPs when scolding Nigel Farage at the last plenary with Britain's EU lawmakers (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Veteran Irish centre-right MEP Mairead McGuinness was proposed as Ireland's new commissioner by EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday (8 September).

McGuinness will replace Phil Hogan, former trade commissioner, who was forced to resign after breaching coronavirus lockdown rules in the so-called 'golfgate' scandal.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Von der Leyen chose the financial market, financial stability and capital markets union portfolio for McGuinness, and instead passed trade issues to commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis.

The mini-reshuffle means the Latvian commissioner will take charge of settling tensions with the US, efforts to rein in China, and concluding trade talks with Australia and New Zealand. He has already been handling trade issues since Hogan quit.

Dombroviskis will continue to oversee the EU economy, and take part in the eurogroup meetings of eurozone finance ministers, alongside economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

McGuinness will take part in the economic council with member states' ministers.

Von der Leyen said McGuinness has a "significant political experience on EU issues", which would be "crucial in carrying forward the EU financials sector policy agenda".

The new commissioner will still have to be appointed by the council after seeking of opinion of the European Parliament, which entails a hearing for McGuinness by her fellow MEPs in the economy committee.

But first the parliament's legal affairs committee will check if she has any possible conflicts of interest.

The parliament's trade committee will also want to hear from Dombrovskis.

Von der Leyen can reshuffle portfolios among sitting commissioners, but the parliament can ask for an exchange of views.

Trade committee chair Bernd Lange said Dombrovskis' new set of tasks was an "unusual portfolio, to say the least".

"Looking forward to welcoming Dombrovskis to his hearing in front of the trade committee soon!," Lange added.

However, von der Leyen kept the shake up of her commission to a minimum - reinforcing her image as a commission president who values stability over grandiose political surprises.

Dombrovkis, a former Latvian prime minister, holds onto overseeing the EU economy, while a part of his portfolio went to the new Irish commissioner.

It will involve leading the commission's banking and finance reform, and it will give McGuinness a key role in overseeing access of the City of London to EU markets.

Ireland has been amassing several financial portfolios: former Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe was chosen in July to head the eurogroup.

McGuinness has been an MEP since 2004 and has served as the assembly's deputy president since 2017. She is largely well-respected and liked among fellow MEPs.

Recently, she won praise when she chaired the parliamentary plenary during the last-ever session with Britain's departing MEPs.

McGuinness scolded Nigel Farage and his fellow Brexit party MEPs for waving the British flag in the chamber, which is a breach of parliamentary procedure.

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU trade chief Phil Hogan resigns in 'GolfGate' scandal
  2. Hogan sets out trade plans at commissioner grilling
  3. EU trade chief ignores call to resign in corona-fiasco
  4. EU finance ministers agree eurozone reforms, fall short of French ambitions
Hogan sets out trade plans at commissioner grilling

Phil Hogan, the current agriculture commissioner, told MEPs the EU needs to defend itself in trade disputes but will try to work together with the US, if Washington is a willing partner.

Study shows how authoritarian regimes gain EU leverage

Currently, only 20 percent of MEPs show tendencies to support authoritarian powers - but that could change after the pandemic, a new study warns. It also calls for an improved vetting of MEPs, tougher lobbying rules, and better cybersecurity.

New oversight rules fail to catch MEP 'friendship groups'

The European Parliament passed new rules last December aimed at greater accountability of the unregulated bodies known as friendship groups. Not one group has since made public any declarations of support, which is a requirement.

News in Brief

  1. Covid-19 vaccine trial paused as participant falls ill
  2. UK admits it will 'break international law' on Brexit
  3. EU seeks industrial 'independence' after pandemic
  4. Car makers unlikely to face EU carbon-trading regime
  5. Poland 'to speed up coal phase-out with nuclear power'
  6. Italian city quarantines migrants on buses
  7. Covid-19 vaccine firms pledge 'scientific integrity'
  8. Lukashenko rejects dialogue but floats fresh elections

Opinion

Why so few women in EU missions?

Angela Merkel is only the seventh woman to chair the Council of the European Union's meetings. And in 2020 there is no woman leading any of the current 11 European civilian missions (let alone the six military operations).

Commission chief under fire for Croatia campaign video

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen recorded a video in support of Croatia's ruling party, which the EU executive said was in her "personal capacity" - and admits it was a "mistake" that this was not made clear.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  3. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  6. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular

Latest News

  1. EU diplomats on guard at Belarusian writer's home
  2. Norway and Finland try to aid free press in Russia
  3. Alarm raised on possible Supreme Court purge in Poland
  4. Irish MEP picked as new finance commissioner
  5. Environmental pollution causes one-in-eight deaths in EU
  6. The Grand Vote Theft - or why the East is so unstable
  7. Five Istanbul Convention myths - and why Poland is wrong
  8. EU and US continue tug-of-war on Balkans talks

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  2. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  4. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  6. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us