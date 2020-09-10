Belarus demonstrator: 'The worst was the screams'

One night in August Sviatlana S. was grabbed by police when she was at a peaceful protest in Minsk calling for Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko to step down.
Riot police threw her into a packed van and transported all of the people inside to a detention centre.
They next few days were hell. She was kept in three-by-four metre cell with 36 other women without access to food, water or a toilet. There was so little space they had to sleep in shifts.
If they asked fo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Natalia Kaliada is a political activist and founder of the Belarus Free Theatre. She now lives in exile in London.
Natalia Kaliada is a political activist and founder of the Belarus Free Theatre. She now lives in exile in London.