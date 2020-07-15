Ad
Hungarian premier Viktor Orban shows Budapest to European Council president Charles Michel (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Orban raises summit stakes with 'blackmail' conditions

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban secured a parliamentary mandate in Budapest on Tuesday (14 July) to pressure the EU to end a rule-of-law probe and block linking European funds to a rule-of-law condition.

Orban's ruling Fidesz party, which dominates the Hungarian national assembly, adopted a resolution that calls on ending the so-called Article 7 sanctions probe as a condition to agreeing to the EU's long-term budget and planned recovery fund tackling the economic crisis prompted ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

