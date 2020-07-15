Orban raises summit stakes with 'blackmail' conditions

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban secured a parliamentary mandate in Budapest on Tuesday (14 July) to pressure the EU to end a rule-of-law probe and block linking European funds to a rule-of-law condition.

Orban's ruling Fidesz party, which dominates the Hungarian national assembly, adopted a resolution that calls on ending the so-called Article 7 sanctions probe as a condition to agreeing to the EU's long-term budget and planned recovery fund tackling the economic crisis prompted ...