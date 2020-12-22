Ad
Donald Tusk chaired the European Council meetings between 2014-2019 (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Interview

2004: 'Big Bang' enlargement: A homecoming

20th Anniversary
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

On 1 May 2004, the EU flags were raised in Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

For millions of central and eastern Europeans it was a homecoming celebration.

That is what "accession" meant to many who felt that their countries - after decades of totalitarian rule - were returning to where they belonged, to Europe, as sovereign, independent states.

One of them was Donald Tusk, now the president of the Euro...

20th AnniversaryInterview

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

