US occupation: You could 'feel the hatred' on the streets, former CIA operative Robert Baer said (Photo: defense.gov)

2003: Iraq: 'We're French! It's not our fucking war!'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

"We're French! It's not our fucking war!", Robert Baer yelled out in Arabic, as a group of armed and "very hostile" Sunni-Muslim tribesmen confronted him and his wife, Dayna, in their jeep on the outskirts of Tikrit, some 180km north of Baghdad, on 11 April 2003.

"That stopped them, and we got through," he said, recalling the incident 17 years later.

He did have a French driver's licence, but, in fact, both he and his wife were American and both were former CIA operatives.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

US occupation: You could 'feel the hatred' on the streets, former CIA operative Robert Baer said (Photo: defense.gov)

