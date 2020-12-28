2010: EU's new diplomacy in search of old élan?

The EU foreign service has changed from a man with a phone to "a very large ship" in the past 10 years, for Pierre Vimont - one of its quintessential insiders.

But EU diplomacy needs to rediscover its former élan, Vimont said.

Back in 2009, the EU foreign service more-or-less amounted to Javier Solana, a veteran Spanish diplomat, and Vimont was France's ambassador to the US.

But in 2010, the EU launched the European External Action Service (EEAS) to "assist" its "high repr...