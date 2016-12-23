Privacy activists mount court challenge to EU-US data pact

By Nikolaj Nielsen

An EU data transfer agreement with the US is facing a legal challenge over privacy issues at the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

Privacy advocacy group Digital Rights Ireland lodged the challenge in September at the lower General Court at the ECJ in a move likely to cast further doubts over a pact launched just two months ago.

Dear EUobserver reader Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver. Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations EUobserver archives EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states. ♡ We value your support. Not now Register If you already have an account click here to login.