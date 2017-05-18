Thursday

18th May 2017

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

EU and US discuss in-flight laptop ban

  • London-Heathrow airport operates some 761 direct flights to the United States every week. (Photo: wikipedia)

By

US authorities discussed an in-cabin laptop ban on transatlantic flights from the EU following a meeting with their European counterparts in Brussels.

Officials from both sides of the Atlantic on Wednesday (17 May) agreed to meet again next week to work out the technical details, but said no definitive decision had been made.

A senior Trump administration official told reporters that any plan to expand the restrictions on large electronic devices, such as laptops, in aircraft cabins remained under consideration.

The US official noted terrorist groups were "aggressively pursuing innovative methods to undertake their attacks, including smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items" onto commercial flights.

He said that US homeland security secretary, John F. Kelly, could decide on the measure "in the next several days or in the next several weeks".

In March, the US imposed a similar ban on some 10 airports from eight countries around the Middle East and parts of north Africa, with the UK also taking similar measures.

EU officials had called the meeting, described as an exchange of views, following US announcements to possibly extend the electronic restrictions onto US-bound flights from Europe.

A Europe-wide ban could affect well over 3,000 direct flights made every week to the US, likely causing disruptions.

The five airports with the largest number of US weekly flights are: London-Heathrow (761 flights), Paris-Charles de Gaulle (353 flights), Frankfurt (291 flights), Amsterdam-Schiphol (242 flights) and Dublin (179 flights), according to the Brussels-based industry group, Airports Council International.

Together, these five airports accounted for nearly 50 percent of the weekly flights to the US.

Concerns have also been raised about fire hazards from storing so many laptops with Lithium ion batteries in cargo hulls on planes.

The four-hour meeting on Wednesday was held between US deputy secretary of homeland security Elaine Duke and her counterparts from France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and the UK.

The EU commissioners for home affairs, Dimitris Avramopoulos, and transport, Violeta Bulc, were also present.

In a joint-statement released after the meeting, the European Commission said that both sides had exchanged information on the evolving threats to aviation security and would meet again in Washington next week.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU keeps visa-free travel for US visitors
EU keeps visa-free travel for US visitors

Efforts by the European Parliament to scupper visa-free travel for Americans, in light of US restrictions on some EU states, were dashed on Tuesday by the European Commission.

EU visa waiver looms for Russia-annexed Crimeans

Visa liberalisation for Ukrainians entering the EU will also apply to inhabitants of the peninsula taken over by Moscow in 2014. But the issue poses administrative as well as political problems.

US questions visa waivers for EU nationals

A Republican congressman heading a taskforce on denying terrorists entry into the United States says that EU nationals pose a security risk, as some have fought alongside jihadists and wouldn't need visas to enter the US.

EU starts legal action against Hungary

The EU Commission is to launch a legal probe into Hungary's attack on a Soros-funded university, but Hungary's Orban was unrepentant the he faced MEPs.

EU visa waiver looms for Russia-annexed Crimeans

Visa liberalisation for Ukrainians entering the EU will also apply to inhabitants of the peninsula taken over by Moscow in 2014. But the issue poses administrative as well as political problems.

News in Brief

  1. Irish leader Enda Kenny steps down
  2. Philippines cuts EU funds that 'interfere' in domestic policies
  3. Greeks protest against new round of austerity
  4. EU suggests 10-year licence for controversial weedkiller
  5. New French government named
  6. EU parliament vetoes money-laundering blacklist, again
  7. Greeks on strike ahead of bailout vote
  8. Transparency will determine Brexit success, EU says

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ILGA-EuropeRainbow Europe 2017 Is Live - Which Countries Are Leading on LGBTI Equality?
  2. Centre Maurits CoppietersWhen You Invest in a Refugee Woman You Help the Whole Community
  3. Eurogroup for AnimalsECJ Ruling: Member States Given No Say on Wildlife Protection In Trade
  4. European Heart NetworkCall for Urgent Adoption of EU-Wide Nutrient Profiles for Nutrition & Health Claims
  5. Counter BalanceInvestment Plan for Europe More Climate Friendly but European Parliament Shows Little Ambition
  6. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi: China's Belt and Road Initiative Benefits People Around the World
  7. Malta EU 2017EU Strengthens Control of the Acquisition and Possession of Firearms
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsThe Cost of Speaking Out: Human Rights Violations Committed in Belarus
  9. ACCABanishing Bias? Audit, Objectivity and the Value of Professional Scepticism
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Oslo Climate Declaration Focuses on Rising Temperatures in the Arctic
  11. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceAbdominal Obesity: A Causal Risk Factor for Cardiometabolic Diseases
  12. EU Green Week 2017Discuss EU Environmental Policies With Industry Experts and Thought Leaders

Latest News

  1. US-Neonazis impliziert in Hackerangriff auf Macron
  2. Macedonia sticks with EU despite Russian offer
  3. EU and US discuss in-flight laptop ban
  4. EU fines Facebook €110 million for WhatsApp lie
  5. Ten reasons to stop the European social pillar 
  6. Liberals denounce EU parliament's 'anti-gay' bill
  7. Most EU states drifted backward on gay rights
  8. Commission expands legal action to Italy over Dieselgate