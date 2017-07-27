Insults fly after EU ultimatum to Poland

The Polish government has accused the European Commission of “arrogance” and of “playing God” in a dispute on judicial reform.

Wednesday’s (26 July) barrage of reactions came after the Commission, earlier the same day, gave Poland one month to address concerns on political interference in the judiciary amid threats of an EU voting penalty.

Duda declined too sign two of the laws after candlelight protests in polish twons (Photo: Bartek Kuzia)

Zbigniew Ziobro, the Polish justice minister, said Frans Timmermans, the Dutch commissioner who delivered the ultimatum, had behaved with “insolence and arrogance” toward Poland and Polish people.

“Poland deserves respect and that's what we'll demand from you [Timmermans] and your colleagues”, he told press at the Polish parliament in Warsaw.

He said his ruling Law and Justice party would not back down and that Polish courts suffered from corruption and maladministration.

“Our task is to reform the judiciary in Poland. We will do it in a democratic way and no one will stop us,” he said.

Konrad Szymanski, Poland’s EU affairs minister, said Timmermans’ concerns were “groundless” and that “organisation of the judicial sphere is a national competence”.

The ministers’ reactions were among the more polite ones.

Rafal Bochenek, a Polish government spokesman, told Pap, the Polish press agency: “We won’t accept any blackmail on the part of EU officials, especially [blackmail] not based on facts.”

Ryszard Legutko, a Law and Justice MEP, accused Timmermans of “Brezhnevism”, comparing the EU Commission to the Soviet Union.

“The European Commission is trying to play God,” he said.

Another Law and Justice MEP, Zbigniew Kuzmiuk, said the Commission had threatened to use its “atomic weapon” of suspending Poland’s voting rights in the EU Council.

“This attempt to deprive Poland of its voice in the EU Council is a brutal interference in the Polish political system,” he said.

The Commission issued its warning after Poland passed four laws on judicial reform.

One was to give Law and Justice the power to appoint supreme court judges. A second one gave it power over most judges in the National Council of the Judiciary, which controls the profession.

These laws are still up in the air after Polish president Andrzej Duda declined to sign them following street protests.

The third and fourth laws, which Duda has signed, gave Law and Justice the power to name judges in appeals and district courts and to reform judicial training.

Poland also on Wednesday got a separate Commission ultimatum to start taking in asylum seekers from Greece and Italy within one month or face legal action.

The relocation scheme was imposed by an EU Council vote, but Poland has declined to respect that amid widening divisions between Brussels and Warsaw.

The Commission had earlier voiced concerns over Law and Justice’s takeover of Poland’s constitutional tribunal and state media.

The Law and Justice party’s toxic relations with EU institutions also stretch to the European Council, whose president, former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk, is a nemesis of Law and Justice party chief Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

Kaczynski has attacked Tusk of colluding with Russia over the Smolensk air disaster in 2010 in which Lech Kaczynski, his twin and the then Polish president, lost his life.

Roman Giertych, a Tusk plenipotentiary, told Polish TV on Wednesday that Polish prosecutors had summoned the European Council president to answer further questions in a Smolensk probe in August in what is widely seen as a political vendetta.