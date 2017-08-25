Friday

25th Aug 2017

Russia targets UK activist via Interpol

  • Browder (r) at the European Parliament in Brussels (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

By

EU states should put financial pressure on Interpol to stop countries such as Russia abusing the system, a prominent human rights campaigner has said.

Bill Browder, a London-based figure who has fought for tighter EU and US sanctions on Russia, spoke after the Kremlin confirmed it had filed a red notice at Interpol calling for his arrest.

  • Magnitsky died in prison after exposing the $230 million scheme (Photo: Hermitage Capital)

The Russian prosecutor general’s office said on Thursday (24 August) it had sent “objections” to Interpol after it declined to put Browder on its “wanted list” based on Russia's request in June.

But Russia's action still led to an incident at Heathrow airport in the UK on 3 August.

Staff stopped Browder from flying to the US because the Department of Homeland Security had deleted his visa waiver.

The US later reinstated it, but Browder told EUobserver that the glitch was linked to the Interpol issue. “Yes. I was informed by people connected to US law enforcement that it was,” he said.

Browder said it was “not clear what actions Interpol did or did not take on the basis of Russia's request”.

Interpol declined to say what it did.

It told this website in a statement that each “red notice” was “examined” to ensure that it did not have “a political, military, religious or racial character.”

But the police agency also circulates other alerts, such as so-called diffusions, which undergo less scrutiny.

Magnitsky affair

Browder used to run a hedge fund in Russia but became a human rights campaigner after he and his accountant, Sergei Magnitsky, exposed a $230 million corruption scheme.

Money from the scheme has since been traced to the inner circle of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Fallout from the affair has also reached the highest levels of US politics.

Browder testified in July in a senate committee on Russia’s meddling in the US election after it emerged that a Russian lobbyist on the Magnitsky case had met with president Donald Trump’s son.

The lobbyist, Natalia Veselnitskaya, wanted help to quash the Magnitsky Act, a US law that enables it to seize corrupt Russian assets abroad.

Magnitsky died in prison in 2009. Russia then convicted him (posthumously) and Browder (in absentia) of having masterminded the $230 million fraud.

The Interpol request was “linked to Russia's retaliation against my broader work of promoting the Magnitsky Act,” Browder told EUobserver.

EU pressure

The request was Russia's fourth on Browder in recent years. Interpol rejected previous ones on grounds they were “political in nature”.

The police agency, which is based in France, has no outside oversight.

But Browder said EU states should force it to mend its ways.

“There needs to be serious sanctions for countries like Russia that routinely abuse Interpol for political purposes,” he said.

“The EU makes up a significant share of the Interpol budget and if it stepped in to demand these types of sanctions, they would be implemented overnight”, he said.

Interpol recently faced rebuke when Spanish police arrested a Turkish writer accused of terrorism by Turkish authorities.

Dogan Akhanli, a Turkish dissident with German citizenship, told press: “I thought I was safe in Europe. I thought Turkish arrogance cannot reach Europe, but ... this is not quite true”.

German chancellor Angela Merkel urged Turkey not to “misuse” Interpol.

Some German MPs also called for Interpol reform.

Interpol hit list

The Kremlin has routinely used the police agency to go after its critics in Europe.

Its Interpol hit list has included Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an anti-Putin activist in the UK, Petr Silaev, an environmental activist in Finland, and Eerik Kross, an Estonian politician.

Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Turkey use Interpol the same way.

Germany itself, in 2015, arrested Ahmed Mansour, a journalist from the Al-Jazeera news agency, on an Interpol notice filed by Egypt.

Belgium, last year, arrested a Kurdish journalist on Turkey's request.

