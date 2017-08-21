'I thought I was safe in Europe'

The arrest of a Turkish dissident has again highlighted the way rogue regimes use Interpol to hunt their enemies inside the EU.

Armed police arrested Dogan Akhanli on Saturday (19 August) morning at his hotel in Granada, Spain, handcuffed him, and drove him for questioning at a regional HQ.

The 60-year old writer was later freed, but is not allowed to leave Spain until judges have decided whether to extradite him to Turkey.

“They [the police] were also surprised because th...