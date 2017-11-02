Media bosses demand EU push Malta on journalist killing

Directors of eight media groups in Europe and the US have called on the European Commission to use "all powers" to push for a full and independent investigation into the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

"We ask that you use your office to engage the Maltese government in urgent dialogue to ensure that it is aware of its obligations as a member of the European Union to uphold the rule of law, and to maintain press freedom and free expression," they said in a letter addressed to the Commission's first vice president Frans Timmermans.

They insisted that an "independent inquiry" was "necessary."

The letter was signed by the heads of the Financial Times, the BBC and The Guardian in the UK, as well as of France's Le Monde, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Italy's La Repubblica, Spain's El Pais, and the New York Times.

Caruana Galizia was killed in a bomb attack on her car when leaving her home in Malta on 16 October.

A columnist and blogger, she was mainly known for her investigations into corruption and her participation in the Panama Papers revelations.

An international media project, the Panama Papers revealed among other things that people close to Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat, including his wife, had secret offshore accounts.

The newspapers' directors said in the letter that the objective of Caruana Galizia's murder was to "silence her investigation into corruption at the highest levels in Malta."

They added that the murder "demonstrates the danger that journalists face in the pursuit of truth. It also demonstrates the fear that the corrupt and powerful have of being exposed."

"We request that you use all powers at your disposal to ensure that Daphne's death is fully investigated, and to send a clear signal of support to journalists working in the public interest, in Malta and all over the world," they said.

The letter was sent on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

In a debate at the European Parliament last week, Timmermans said that "it is the duty of the Maltese state to investigate and prosecute this case in accordance with its constitution and its legal order and international human rights obligations."

He added however that "under the treaties, the European Commission has limited powers" to investigate or force countries to investigate.

The Commission was closed on Thursday because of a public holiday.

Contacted by EUobserver, a Commission's spokesman said it was too early to comment on the letter and to say what the EU executive could do.