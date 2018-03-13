Tuesday

13th Mar 2018

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

EU told to create coalition against fake news

  • The spread of disinformation online has rattled lawmakers (Photo: rawpixel.com)

By

The European Commission has been told to set up a coalition to fight fake news, with additional plans to create a so-called 'code of practice' by July.

The ideas were presented on Monday (12 March) in a 50-page report by group of 39 people assembled by the commission.

  • Profesor Madeleine de Cock Buning (l) and Commissioner Mariya Gabriel (r) on tackling fake news (Photo: European Commission)

It includes setting up a coalition, composed of people from online platforms, news media organisations, journalists and civil society organisations, to fight disinformation.

It would also be asked to create a code of conduct, which they label as a 'code of practices'.

The experts also suggest that online platforms and social networks should commit to "ensure transparency by explaining how algorithms select the news put forward".

That would be a difficult task given that major social media platforms' revenue is related to how it will keep users' attention – with often sensationalist, or fake news.

The report also suggests replacing the term 'fake news' with 'disinformation'.

Given that financial incentives or a political intent from a foreign power are likely culprits, the report suggested first looking at motivations before labelling something as 'disinformation'.

"We define it as false, inaccurate, or misleading information designed, presented and promoted to intentionally cause public harm or for profit," notes the report.

It means sloppy journalism, satire, lying politicians reported accurately, and hate speech will not figure under the label of disinformation, although sensationalist stories might.

The experts however have not looked at the source of much of the disinformation stemming from foreign powers, such as Russia, saying they were tasked to examine best practices.

The report also does not contain answers on what to do if a member states' government itself is disseminating disinformation.

The experts pledged that a vibrant media market should be protected.

"In the report, no blacklisting is advised, quite the opposite. What we advise is fact checking in an open-sourced way. [...] It will be done by several people you can be sure it will amount to the right result," professor Madeleine de Cock Buning, who head the expert group, told reporters.

The report also suggests promoting internet 'literacy' among EU citizens, so that they are better equipped to spot fake news, and to support independent journalism.

Difficult talks

The proposed coalition of stakeholders would then be evaluated. The report suggests the commission could examine other options, if necessary, including "regulatory interventions".

"We haven't decided on regulations. Let's put this [report] into action, and we will examine other possiblities in the future," commissioner for the digital economy Mariya Gabriel told reporters.

The report also recommends the commission support the establishment of 'European Centres' for research on disinformation, improving media literacy, and increase funding for investigative journalism, among other ideas.

They also recommend EU states provide VAT exemptions or other types of tax breaks.

The expert group - composed of media, academics, civil society, and others - debated how to deal with fake news for almost two months, given Russian election meddling accusations in France and elsewhere.

But talks were not always easy.

A contact said discussions at one point had "basically deteriorated into a lobby wish list" after broadcasters, civil society, academics, and others, were divided up into their own sub groups.

"Some of the members of the group really wanted to have a sector inquiry in how the money flows and who makes how much money," noted the contact.

One media participant threatened to leave because of it. The idea was ultimately scrapped.

Despite the differences, the group managed a shaky compromise with a report that will feed into a larger EU commission plan to be presented before the summer.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. Commission to float anti-'fake news' proposals in spring
  2. Macron vows law against fake news
  3. EU diplomats to get training on 'fake news'
  4. EU Commission to target fake news
Macron vows law against fake news

French president Emmanuel Macron has promised legislation to block the spread of fake news, as part of a broader effort to protect liberal democracies from Russian propaganda.

EU Commission to target fake news

Mariya Gabriel, the EU digital economy commissioner, announces expert panel and says fake news can be tackled if people are given credible and diverse information.

Poland defends judicial reforms, warns against EU pressure

Prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki presented the Commission with 94-pages of arguments backing Warsaw's controversial judicial reforms - while his EU minister warns that constant conflict with Brussels could stoke anti-European sentiment.

Opinion

Why has central Europe turned so eurosceptic?

Faced with poorer infrastructure, dual food standards and what can seem like hectoring from western Europe it is not surprising some central and eastern European member states are rebelling.

News in Brief

  1. Commission proposes European Labour Authority
  2. Barnier tells UK: time to face Brexit 'hard facts'
  3. EU countries agree accountants and tax advisors measure
  4. MEPs mandate talks on €500m defence fund
  5. Report: Belgium ignored Kosovo food fraud tipoff for 18 months
  6. Trump moves to appoint new ambassador to EU
  7. Soros-backed university to open satellite campus in Vienna
  8. Denmark on course for historic lock-out of state employees

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAWatch UNESDA’s president toast its 60th anniversary year
  2. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Condemns MEP Ana Gomes’s Anti-Semitic Remark, Calls for Disciplinary Action
  3. EPSUEU Commissioners Deny 9.8 Million Workers Legal Minimum Standards on Information Rights
  4. ACCAAppropriate Risk Management is Crucial for Effective Strategic Leadership
  5. EPSUWill the Circular Economy be an Economy With no Workers?
  6. European Jewish CongressThe 2018 European Medal of Tolerance Goes to Prince Albert II of Monaco
  7. FiscalNoteGlobal Policy Trends: What to Watch in 2018
  8. Human Rights and Democracy NetworkPromoting Human Rights and Democracy in the Next Eu Multiannual Financial Framework
  9. Mission of China to the EUDigital Cooperation a Priority for China-EU Relations
  10. ECTACompetition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment
  11. European Friends of ArmeniaTaking Stock of 30 Years of EU Policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: How Can the EU Contribute to Peace?
  12. ILGA EuropeCongratulations Finland!

Latest News

  1. EU e-privacy proposal risks breaking 'Internet of Things'
  2. Far-right Salvini in Strasbourg rant as he jostles for Italy PM job
  3. Trump tariffs: Europe - we have a problem
  4. EU 'stands with' UK on alleged Russian attack
  5. Threat to collapse Fico coalition after journalist killing
  6. EU parliament united against Selmayr promotion
  7. German underspend on defence to blame for Trump tariffs
  8. EU told to create coalition against fake news

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EUobserverNow Hiring! Sales Associate With 2+ Years Experience
  2. EUobserverNow Hiring! Finance Officer With Accounting Degree or Experience
  3. UNICEFCyclone Season Looms Over 720,000 Rohingya Children in Myanmar & Bangladesh
  4. European Gaming & Betting AssociationEU Court: EU Commission Correct to Issue Guidelines for Online Gambling Services
  5. Mission of China to the EUChina Hopes for More Exchanges With Nordic, Baltic Countries
  6. Macedonian Human Rights MovementCondemns Facebook for Actively Promoting Anti-Macedonian Racism
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal Seed Vault: Gene Banks Gather to Celebrate 1 Million Seed Collections
  8. CECEIndustry Stakeholders Are Ready to Take the Lead in Digital Construction
  9. ILGA EuropeAnkara Ban on LGBTI Events Continues as Turkish Courts Reject NGO Appeals
  10. Aid & Trade LondonJoin Thousands of Stakeholders of the Global Aid Industry at Aid & Trade London
  11. Macedonian Human Rights MovementEuropean Free Alliance Joins MHRMI to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism Year to Promote Business and Mutual Ties