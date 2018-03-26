Monday

26th Mar 2018

Germany detains ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont

  • Puigdemont earlier this year in Denmark (Photo: EUobserver)

By

German police on Sunday (25 March) detained former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on a European arrest warrant from Spain.

The ex-Catalan leader is set to appear before a German judge later on Monday. He faces decades in jail in Spain following charges of sedition and rebellion by the Madrid government.

Puigemont's arrest on Sunday sparked widespread protests back in Barcelona, his home base, where crowds gathered in support of a man who led the Catalan independence movement. Dozens have reportedly been injured.

After having followed through on an October referendum to leave Spain, which Spain declared illegal, Puigdemont fled to Belgium where he had been living in exile for the past five months.

Spain at the time had issued a warrant for his arrest but later withdrew it over fears he would claim asylum in Belgium. Belgium is also host to three other exiled Catalan leaders.

Puigdemont was in Finland at the end of last week when the same warrant for his arrest was reactivated by Spanish authorities. He was stopped on the highway in northern Germany after passing through Denmark.

His arrest on Sunday in northern Germany is likely to galvanise support and raise further tensions among separatists who again clashed with riot police in the Catalan capital during the spontaneous protests.

Germany will now have 60 days to decide to extradite Puigdemont. It means figuring out whether the Spanish charges of sedition and rebellion are also punishable under German law.

His Belgium lawyer Paul Bekaert told Reuters that it would likely take months before any final decision is made, given the lengthy legal appeals process.

Spain's supreme court had only days earlier placed Catalan separatist leader Jordi Turull in pre-trail detention, along with other leaders, without the possibility of bail.

All were charged with rebellion and face up to 30-year prison sentences. Turull was set to become regional president after pro-independence parties regained a majority in the parliament.

"No judge, no government and no civil servant has right to charge and pursue the president of all Catalans," Catalan parliament speaker Roger Torrent was quoted as saying in Reuters, following the arrests.

  Catalonia prepares for rule by Skype
  How the EU failed to prevent the Catalan 'train crash'
  Puigdemont ghost hangs over Catalan vote
Catalonia prepares for rule by Skype

The two biggest parties in Catalonia have vowed to put Puigdemont back in office despite Madrid's threat to maintain direct rule.

Puigdemont ghost hangs over Catalan vote

The Catalan parliament is due to elect the president of the regional government, amid uncertainties over the whereabouts and strategy of the self-exiled separatist leader.

EU data chiefs rally behind UK over Cambridge Analytica

EU leaders at a Brussels summit demand social networks and digital platforms guarantee transparency and privacy. Their call comes amid growing backlash against Facebook and Cambridge Analytica over voter manipulation.

Germany casts doubt on Austrian intelligence sharing

An Austrian police unit headed by a far-right town councilor and tasked to tackle street crime was sent to raid the offices and homes of people working for Austria's domestic intelligence agency - prompting German counterparts to review cooperation.

Analysis

EU praises Turkey on migrant deal despite Greek misery

The EU-Turkey deal was agreed two years ago in Brussels. Focus has largely been on reducing migrant flows across the Mediterranean and helping Syrian refugees in Turkey, while the plight of those on the Greek islands are ignored.

Opinion

Why has central Europe turned so eurosceptic?

Faced with poorer infrastructure, dual food standards and what can seem like hectoring from western Europe it is not surprising some central and eastern European member states are rebelling.

  EU wants 'Paris' climate strategy within 13 months
  Workload of EU court remains high
  Spain's supreme court charges Catalan separatist leaders
  EU calls for 'permanent' exemption from US tariffs
  Summit backs guidelines for future EU-UK talks
  Macron support drops as public sector workers go on strike
  EU leaders condemn Turkey for illegal actions in Aegean Sea
  Parliament must publish 'trilogue' documents, court says

  EUobserverStart a Career in EU Media. Apply Now to Become Our Next Sales Associate
  EUobserverHiring - Finance Officer With Accounting Degree or Experience - Apply Now!
  ECR GroupAn Opportunity to Help Shape a Better Future for Europe
  Counter BalanceControversial Turkish Azerbaijani Gas Pipeline Gets Major EU Loan
  World VisionSyria's Children 'At Risk of Never Fully Recovering', New Study Finds
  Macedonian Human Rights MovementMeets with US Congress Member to Denounce Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  Martens CentreEuropean Defence Union: Time to Aim High?
  UNESDAWatch UNESDA's President Toast Its 60th Anniversary Year
  AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Condemns MEP Ana Gomes's Anti-Semitic Remark, Calls for Disciplinary Action
  EPSUEU Commissioners Deny 9.8 Million Workers Legal Minimum Standards on Information Rights
  ACCAAppropriate Risk Management is Crucial for Effective Strategic Leadership
  EPSUWill the Circular Economy be an Economy With no Workers?

  Germany detains ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont
  Nordic states discuss targeted Russia sanctions
  Commission sticks to its line on Barroso case
  Germany and France promise new Russia sanctions
  EU rejects US trade 'gun to the head'
  Tariffs and Turkey will top This WEEK
  EU leaders roll over Brexit talks amid Trump and Russia fears
  Europe needs corporate tax reform - a digital tax isn't it