Wednesday

4th Jul 2018

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

Polish PM defends judicial witch-hunt

  • Juncker declined to go head-to head with Morawicki in the EP (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

By

Poland's judicial purge was designed to punish former communist stooges, its government has argued, as the EU debate with Warsaw gets angrier by the day.

The kind of people whose verdicts in the 1980s led to jail terms and deaths of personal friends of Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki were still sitting in the country's Supreme Court (SC) and had to go, he told MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday (4 July).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... our join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"Some of the judges from the martial law period who handed down shameful verdicts … are in the Supreme Court and you're defending them - do you know that?", he said, referring to a period of military rule in Poland between 1981 and 1983.

"Post-communism has not been beaten down yet, and that's what we are doing with our reform of the judiciary," he said.

The debate took place amid raw nerves both in Warsaw and in EU institutions.

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied in the Polish capital the same day in support of Maria Gersdorf, the SC president, who is being forced into retirement under the new law.

She went to work as normal, citing her mandate under the Polish constitution, but Morawiecki's government, the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, said its measures trumped the national charter.

Billed as part of regular talks on "the future of Europe", the EU parliament debate went off script into nasty territory.

The European Commission is taking Poland to court to halt the forced SC retirements and has triggered a sanctions process, under Article 7 of EU treaty, that could see Poland's EU voting rights suspended.

Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker sent a deputy (Latvia's commissioner) in his place on Wednesday, ducking the confrontation.

Juncker's spokesman said he was back in Brussels after having gone to Strasbourg on Tuesday. Frans Timmermans, his top deputy, was also too busy to attend, but EP seats were full of MEPs hurling insults and EP head Antonio Tajani lost his temper at one point.

Morawiecki, a former investment banker, is the suave face of PiS, whose party ranks include more belligerent types.

He listened poker-faced to accusations that PiS was destroying the independence of the judiciary, oppressing free speech, fiddling electoral laws, and attacking Muslims, women, and gay rights.

None of that was true, he said, using the anodyne jargon that judicial reform was a "national competence" under the "acquis communautaire".

"We've been a little bit disappointed by the commission's stance so far," he added.

His remarks on "post-communist" judges was a rare and frank admission that PiS was acting on political motives.

It was also the closest he came to showing emotion, but other PiS and pro-PiS MEPs did not hold back.

PiS and friends

The EU parliament was full of "Poland-bashing" based on "idiotic stories" and "self-serving arrogance," Morawiecki's fellow PiS MEP, Ryszard Legutko, said with a clenched fist.

Those comments were taken by parliament chief, Italian politician Antonio Tajani, as an insinuation that he had previously disciplined a far-right Polish MEP because Tajani hated Poles.

"I will not accept statements that someone is inferior because they're a woman, or they come from a Jewish origin," Tajani said, getting hot under the collar, after he suspended Janusz Korwin-Mikke, over a sexist rant last year. The Polish deputy is also a Holocaust denier.

Morawiecki's noisy allies included British Brexiteers, the French far-right, and other fringe Poles, highlighting how far from the mainstream PiS had drifted.

The EU was a secret German plan to rule Europe after it "lost the shooting war [WWII]," Gerard Batten, a British eurosceptic MEP said.

PiS was fighting EU "nihilism opposed to the rule of God," French far-right MEP Jean-Luc Schaffhauser, thundered.

The EU was "fighting Christianity" by forcing Poland to take in a "flood of Muslims" and by promoting "homosexual rights", Polish right-winger Stanislaw Zoltek said.

The leaders of the EP's senior groups - the centre-right EPP, the centre-left S&D, and the liberal Alde - spoke of Poland's noble place in the history of European democracy, not least its anti-Nazi and anti-communist resistance.

They made personal appeals to Morawiecki, but also voiced dismay at his polite obstinacy.

"You missed an opportunity today," EPP chief Manfred Weber said.

Weber said he was reluctant, as a German national, to speak out in case PiS "propaganda" turned into a story of German diktats, but he accused Warsaw of going down the path of "egoism and nationalism".

PiS judicial reforms bore "a striking resemblance to the institutions which existed in the Soviet Union," liberal leader, Belgium's Guy Verhofstadt, said, quoting a report by the Venice Commission, a European democracy watchdog.

He tried to hit another Polish nerve by saying that division in Europe served Russian president Vladimir Putin at a time when Russia, China, and the US were craving out a new world order.

MEPs egg on protests

The EPP, the SPD, the Greens, and the far-left GUE group encouraged anti-PiS protesters in Warsaw.

"I applaud [SC judge] professor Gersdorf - a strong, proud, patriotic Polish woman," the S&D's Ana Gomes, from Portugal, said.

"Listen to these women's cries. Maybe you can't hear them because of the tolling of church bells," Tania Gonzalez Penas, an Irish MEP from GUE said, zeroing in on other protests against a PiS anti-abortion law.

Poland was being led "by a traumatised, angry old man … from the 21st back to the 19th century," German EPP member Michael Galler added, referring to PiS party chief, and Poland's de facto ruler, 68-year old Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

"It was lively," Tajani, the parliament chief, said of the debate, as the scene shifts back to the EU commission's legal action.

PM pinned down

But liberal MEP and Dutch politician, Sophie in 't Veld, did pin down Morawiecki on one thing before he jiggled his files and left the room.

"If you lose the case in the European Court of Justice [on halting the judicial purge] when it rules, will you acknowledge the authority of the court?", she said.

"Yes or no?", Verhofstadt yelled.

"To answer: Of course Poland respects the judgements of the European court," Morawiecki said.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. Poland defiant as new court law comes into effect
  2. Poland urged to halt 'purge' of top court
  3. Poland might weigh up EU membership in referendum
Poland urged to halt 'purge' of top court

Next month Supreme Court judges could be removed in Poland - due to a controversial reform seen as a judicial purge by a government that wants to control the courts. The European Commission wants Warsaw to act now.

Investigation

UK unlawfully copying data from EU police system

The British government is abusing EU travel security systems, making and using illegal copies of outdated information, and putting innocent people at risk of being red-flagged.

EU leaders still in search of migration plan

Select EU leaders met amid rising tension over migration, with Italy's PM, who had threatened to boycott the summit, putting forward a new plans to stop boats from leaving Libya.

Feature

EU and Turkey fight for 'lost generation'

Some 300,000 school-age Syrian children in Turkey are not enrolled in classes. Fears they may end up in sweatshops or forced to beg have triggered efforts by the EU, Unicef, and the Turkish government to keep them in school.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs approve first update of EP election rules since 1976
  2. Danske Bank's Estonian money laundering scandal grows
  3. German NGO takes Nord Stream 2 project to court
  4. Google spent €31m to influence EU copyright law
  5. Italian Wikipedia 'dark' in EU copyright vote protest
  6. MEPs vote for €500m EU military fund
  7. EU contingency plan for British MEPs after March 2019
  8. Juncker: Austrian far-right does not fit with Salvini and Le Pen

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  2. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  3. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMHRMI Launches Lawsuits Against Individuals and Countries Involved in Changing Macedonia's Name
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Latest News

  1. Polish PM defends judicial witch-hunt
  2. How eight MEPs overruled 540 colleagues on office expenses
  3. EU aid not reaching Yazidi in northern Iraq, says NGO
  4. Migrant holding centres: first Germany, now Austria
  5. Slovakia - the latest front in the alt-right EU infowars
  6. How I was convinced we need a federal EU
  7. Poland defiant as new court law comes into effect
  8. EU parliament to keep public in dark on MEP expenses

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  4. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  6. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  8. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  9. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  11. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  12. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  2. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  4. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  7. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  8. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach
  9. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment
  10. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOxford Professor Calls for an End to the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  11. ACCAPeople Who Speak-Up Should Feel Safe to Do So
  12. Mission of China to the EUProgress on China-EU Cooperation

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us