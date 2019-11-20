New calls for Muscat to resign over journalist's murder

Protesters are to gather outside Maltese leader Joseph Muscat's office on Wednesday evening (20 November) calling for his resignation after a major arrest in the case of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

NGOs called for the demonstrations after Maltese police, earlier the same day, detained the country's biggest oligarch, Yorgen Fenech, on grounds he was a "person of interest" in the killing.

Student or retired? Then this plan is for you.

European Parliament named a room after the slain journalist amid international pressure for Malta to act (Photo: European Parliament)

They have 48 hours to charge him, but the arrest itself substantiated suspicion that two of Muscat's top officials may have been involved.

Fenech was the clandestine owner of a Dubai-based firm called 17 Black, according to an earlier investigation by the Reuters news agency.

That firm was to have been used to pay kick-backs of at least €1.8m to Muscat's chief-of-staff, Keith Schembri, and his then energy minister (now tourism minister) Konrad Mizzi, in a corruption scheme involving a new power plant, another investigation, by Malta's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), later showed.

And Caruana Galizia was working on a cache of freshly-leaked emails from the power plant company at the time of her assassination in October 2017.

The pair said earlier they had nothing to do with 17 Black.

And, for his part, Muscat who declined to sack Schembri or Mizzi even after the FIU revelations broke, continued to defend them on Wednesday.

There were no signs they were involved in the murder and "the country's institutions work, they work well", he told press in Valetta.

He had given police special instructions to look out for "people of interest" in the case, Muscat added, and "if I had not given these instructions, maybe today we might be speaking of persons of interest who might have escaped", he said.

But for one of Caruana Galizia's sons, Paul, it was a disgrace that Schembri and Mizzi were still in place.

"The bribery scheme involves the prime minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri, the now tourism minister Konrad Mizzi ... they are still in cabinet," Paul Caruana Galizia said on Twitter.

For her other son, Matthew, Wednesday's arrest was "an overdue, but important development".

"We now expect the authorities to continue investigating Fenech's links to [Schembri and Mizzi]," Matthew Caruana Galizia told EUobserver.

Meanwhile, Maltese opposition politicians joined civil society appeals for Muscat to step down.

"The prime minister's position is untenable. He must resign now and let justice take its course," Simon Busuttil, a former leader of the opposition Nationalist Party, said.

"Prime minister - you are responsible for this mess. Resign," David Casa, an opposition MEP, added.

And outrage at Muscat's handling of the whole affair was echoed in wider Europe.

"After two years of inaction ... it's high time the people behind the murder are brought to justice", Sven Giegold, a German Green MEP, said.

Schembri and Mizzi must step down and Muscat must "ensure that the investigation into the murder of Daphne is thorough and free from any political interference", Giegold added.

Dawn raid

Police had intercepted Fenech early on Wednesday morning as he tried to leave Malta on his private yacht.

His Tumas Group company co-owns the consortium which was to operate the €450m power plant.

The power scheme also involved Malta's two other biggest business dynasties, the Gasan and Apap Bologna clans, as well as Azerbaijan state energy firm Socar, and German engineering company Siemens.

Muscat, in his six years in office, also put in place a controversial EU-passport-for-sale scheme used chiefly by Russian and Middle Eastern oligarchs and courted the online gambling and crypto currency industries.

But his officials and his wife were also linked to kick-backs on EU passport sales by Caruana Galizia's reporting.

And the European Central Bank shut down a Maltese lender, Pilatus Bank, last year, due to money-laundering allegations, even as Malta's international reputation nose-dived amid regular criticism by EU institutions and by the Council of Europe, a human rights watchdog in Strasbourg.

"Malta needs to move on from being the ... corruption hotspot of the European Union and become a country where justice, the rule of law, and press freedom are entrenched," Giegold, the German MEP, said.

Outside pressure

The Fenech arrest came only after Europol, the EU's joint police club in The Hague, took on a bigger role in the Maltese investigation, an EU source said.

Informal pressure from EU states' and US foreign ministries, as well as from Western intelligence services, and from journalists' parallel investigations also helped to spur action, the source added.

"Muscat felt cornered and he is trying to contain the situation," the EU source noted, when asked why the prime minister had suddenly instructed his police to act.

The Caruana Galizia murder, using a car bomb, came shortly before the fatal shooting of an investigative journalist, Jan Kuciak, and his fiancee in Slovakia in 2018.

But the then Slovak prime minister, Robert Fico, accepted to step down five days after the killing and the alleged mastermind was charged less than one year later - in striking differences with the Malta affair.