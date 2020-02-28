Polish judge on front line of EU clash

Poland is preparing to prosecute a government-critical judge using new powers the EU says are not compatible with European norms.

The disciplinary chamber of Poland's supreme court is to rule on 20 March whether to waive the immunity of Igor Tuleya following a request by the national prosecutor's office on Wednesday (26 February).

Student or retired? Then this plan is for you.

The case could see him suspended from work pending a long trial.

The prosecutor charges that Tuleya broke the law back in 2017 by allowing reporters to attend a court hearing that was meant to have been closed to the public, revealing secrets and spoiling an investigation.

But Tuleya, who is a fierce critic of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, has said it was political revenge for his verdict - to reopen an investigation into allegations of voting violations by PiS on the national budget.

"No information that was not already out in the public was revealed [to the reporters]," he told Polish radio on Thursday.

"This is tangible evidence that Poland is no different from Turkey ... I am probably one of the pests that should be eliminated," he said.

He added that he would not attend the 20 March disciplinary hearing because the supreme court had earlier ruled the new disciplinary chamber had no authority in such matters.

PiS created the new disciplinary board as part of a series of reforms which the European Commission has said undermined judicial independence in the country.

It has launched legal challenges at the EU court in Luxembourg and sanctions procedures in Brussels to try stop PiS from forging ahead.

It declined to comment on Tuleya's case.

"The [EU] commission is aware of this development [the prosecutor's request], but does not comment on individual cases," it told EUobserver.

But the commission has applied to the EU court for "interim measures", ordering Poland to suspend the functioning of the disciplinary chamber until broader cases concerning judicial oversight in Poland had been resolved.

And the hearing at the EU court has been scheduled for 9 March, meaning that if EU judges issued an injunction, then Tuleya's disciplinary hearing, 11 days later, would fall by the wayside.

Tuleya, a 49-year old from the Polish city of Łódź, has in the past been labelled an enemy of the state in pro-PiS media and social media and threatened with violence by government supporters.

But he has continued to publicly campaign against the judicial reforms in a role which he has called that of a "civic judge".

"Perhaps this is not a model known in older democracies in Europe, but I don't think it's at odds with their standards. It may be new and it's very needed here [in Poland]," he told the New York Times in a recent interview.

The Polish foreign ministry declined to comment.

PiS has in the past said its reforms were needed to purge former communist stooges and that the EU has no legal right to intervene.