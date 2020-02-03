Ad
PiS strongman Jarosław Kaczyński has long made clear that he considers judges a nuisance to elected politicians (Photo: pis.org.pl)

Poland's rule of law defiance is an escalating crisis for EU

by Michael Meyer-Resende, Berlin,

Does the EU have what is needed to stop the destruction of the justice system in Poland? This is a question asked by many observers and we may know the answer soon.

The rule of law in member states is a major worry for an organisation that is often defined as a 'Union of law'. It failed in Hungary, where the ruling party has taken over the democratic institutions.

The escalating legal chaos in Poland is the next test. It will not only define the Ursula von der Leyen Commission b...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is executive director of Democracy Reporting International (DRI), an NGO supporting democratic participation. DRI works on the rule of law in the EU under the re:constitution programme, funded by the Mercator Foundation.

