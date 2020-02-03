Poland's rule of law defiance is an escalating crisis for EU

Does the EU have what is needed to stop the destruction of the justice system in Poland? This is a question asked by many observers and we may know the answer soon.

The rule of law in member states is a major worry for an organisation that is often defined as a 'Union of law'. It failed in Hungary, where the ruling party has taken over the democratic institutions.

The escalating legal chaos in Poland is the next test. It will not only define the Ursula von der Leyen Commission b...