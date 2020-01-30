Ad
The EESC plenary made no mention of the abuse allegations against their future president - despite an Olaf report that had just been passed onto Belgian authorities (Photo: EUobserver)

'Law of silence' reigns over EESC leaders, says staff union

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

RD, a trade union defending staff rights at the EU's smallest institution, has accused its leadership of perpetuating a "law of silence" in the wake of festering abuse allegations.

The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), which bills itself as a platform for civil society, is gripped by controversy following revelations by this site that its future president Jacek Krawczyk is now under a Belgian probe for psychological ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

