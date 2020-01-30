Brexit can spur EU fight on bureaucracy

The British will be hard competitors for the European Union in the battle for jobs and investments.

During her time as prime minister, Theresa May launched "Singapore-on-Thames" as her ambition for the British business climate.

It would be an understatement to say that many things have happened in UK politics since, but Boris Johnson's ambition remains the very same: that Britain should be the best place in Europe for business.

Unless the UK receives favourable conditions...