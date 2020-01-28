Ad
Belgian security services protect EU (such as the Commission HQ) and Nato institutions in the country under old bilateral agreements (Photo: European Commission)

Belgian spy services launch internal clear-up

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belgian intelligence services, responsible for protecting the EU and Nato, have launched a major clear-up amid fears of Russian and other infiltration.

Belgium's intelligence oversight body, the so-called Comite R, opened an investigation into some 20 cases a few months ago, Belgian newspaper Die Tijd reported on Saturday (25 January).

About 15 were in t...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

