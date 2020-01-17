Why EU subsidy schemes don't work - the evidence

In a world of technological change and global competition, European economies struggle to remain competitive.
Historically, the European Union has sought to address this challenge through various industrial policies such as targeted support schemes, research & development (R&D) grants and subsidies.
In our new paper Bureaucrats or Markets in Innovation Policy? we summarise results from a five-year research program on innovatio...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Christian Sandström is associate professor in innovation management at the Chalmers University of Technology and the Ratio Institute, Sweden. Karl Wennberg is professor in entrepreneurship Linköping University and the Ratio Institute, Sweden. Nils Karlson is a professor in political science at Linköping University and founding president of the Ratio Institute.
Christian Sandström is associate professor in innovation management at the Chalmers University of Technology and the Ratio Institute, Sweden. Karl Wennberg is professor in entrepreneurship Linköping University and the Ratio Institute, Sweden. Nils Karlson is a professor in political science at Linköping University and founding president of the Ratio Institute.