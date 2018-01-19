Ad
Instagram and Google Plus join EU anti-hate speech drive

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Social media outlets Instagram and Google Plus are joining ranks with other IT firms as part of a broader European Commission effort to remove online hate speech.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Friday (19 January), EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova said the two firms would now join Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Microsoft to remove the offending material.

"The digital Wild West is over. It is time to balance the power and the responsibility of the platforms and social med...

