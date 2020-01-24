Timmermans urges EU governments to tax carbon

The commissioner for the Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, said on Thursday (23 January) that governments across Europe have the responsibility to look at taxes to ensure a sustainable future and climate-neutrality by 2050.

"We need to tax carbon and we need to reduce tax on labour," he told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"This shift needs to happen, but many countries are resilient because it creates financial insecurity," he said, adding that European authorities need to show ...