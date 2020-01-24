Ad
Taxation on carbon would allow the EU to develop climate policies - while protecting Europe's economy and industry against carbon-emitting competitors beyond its borders (Photo: European Commission)

Timmermans urges EU governments to tax carbon

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The commissioner for the Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, said on Thursday (23 January) that governments across Europe have the responsibility to look at taxes to ensure a sustainable future and climate-neutrality by 2050.

"We need to tax carbon and we need to reduce tax on labour," he told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"This shift needs to happen, but many countries are resilient because it creates financial insecurity," he said, adding that European authorities need to show ...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

