euobserver
Fractions of policy promises have been put into place since last September (Photo: Michael Gubi)

EU failing to deliver on migration plans

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Member states and EU institutions lag far behind on promises to better manage refugee flows, amid a growing public backlash.

By contrast to the slow pace of joint projects, EU countries have taken snap unilateral measures, including border lockdowns in the heart of the Schengen free-travel zone, and tighter asylum laws in places such as Denmark, Germany, and Sweden.

With migrants increasingly stranded in Greece, the main point of entry to the EU, the European Commission has repeat...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

