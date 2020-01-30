EU rules leave 5G networks open for Huawei

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday (29 January) the so-called "toolbox" of security standards for 5G without excluding any specific telecom supplier, amid concerns over Huawei's links to China's intelligence services.

5G (fifth generation) is expected to become the connectivity infrastructure that will pave the way for new products and services, such as self-driving cars or industrial robotics.

"We can do great things with 5G, but only if we can make our networks secure...