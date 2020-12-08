Tuesday

8th Dec 2020

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

UK access to EU police database hangs in balance

  • The UK may lose access to the EU's police database (Photo: Daniele Zanni)

By

The MEP who chairs the EU's border-free Schengen zone working group says the UK needs to be cut off from a major EU police and security database.

"The UK cannot have access to the Schengen Information System," according to Tanja Fajon, a socialist MEP from Slovenia who chairs the LIBE Working Group on Schengen Scrutiny, on Monday (7 December).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

This system is used by police and border guards across the Schengen zone of 27 European countries and contains data on missing persons, stolen property, or suspected criminals.

Although the UK is not part of the Schengen, it was given restricted access to the database since 2015 as a means to increase reciprocal security with other EU states.

But years of abuse by the British authorities, including making illegal copies of the database and failing to share alerts, has caused outrage among some European lawmakers.

Those findings were detailed in an internal report leaked to EUobserver in 2018, leading MEPs to demand responses from the European Commission.

With the UK no longer part of the European Union, and negotiations continuing for a new post-2020 partnership pact, MEPs are pressing to make sure London no longer retains any access to the police database.

Fajon has tabled a European Parliament draft report on Schengen.

In it, she blames the commission and the council, representing member states, for having failed to take the UK to task over the issue.

"This loss will have a major operational impact," said Martin Hewitt, who chairs the UK National Police Chiefs' Council, in a letter dated 11 November, 2020.

Steve Rodhouse, a director in the UK National Crime Agency, made similar comments in early November.

He noted the commission maintains there is no legal basis for the UK to retain access to Schengen Information System as of next year.

As such, they are working under the assumption the UK will be cut off from SIS and are now seeking more cooperation with Interpol - the world's largest international police organisation.

But Interpol is not directly integrated into the UK's police national computer and border systems, making police work more difficult.

Security cooperation between the UK and EU member states is also strained in other areas.

The Brexit withdrawal agreement seeks to maintain "operational cooperation" on such issues but only if the two sides agree to a new trade deal.

That possible deal is currently under intense talks.

Michael Gove, the British minister in charge of Brexit, has also taken issue with the European Court of Justice.

"Before we have access to systems like the Schengen Information Systems II, we have to accept the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. We cannot accept that," he stated last month.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. UK unlawfully copying data from EU police system
  2. MEPs slam UK for violating EU police database
  3. UK taking 'steps' after illegal copying of EU Schengen data

Investigation

UK unlawfully copying data from EU police system

The British government is abusing EU travel security systems, making and using illegal copies of outdated information, and putting innocent people at risk of being red-flagged.

MEPs slam UK for violating EU police database

EUobserver's revelations of how the UK violates and abuses an EU police database sparked heated debate in the European Parliament's civil liberties committee - as the European Commission refused to respond to questions given the confidentiality of the leaked document.

UK taking 'steps' after illegal copying of EU Schengen data

According to a classified report, the UK made illegal copies of EU security data, and its disregard for EU rules on handling such data was a "serious and immediate risk". The Commission now says "practical steps" have since been taken.

Muscat poker-faced in Malta inquiry into journalist murder

"How well I'm screwed," was the then Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat's first thought on 16 October 2017, when he found out his country's best-known journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, had just been murdered by a car bomb.

EU law needed to protect free press, NGOs say

More than 60 NGOs and media, including EUobserver, have signed a call for an EU-wide law to stop the rich and powerful from silencing critics with malicious litigation.

News in Brief

  1. Johnson heads to Brussels in last bid for Brexit deal
  2. French teacher's killer buried by admirers in Chechnya
  3. Davos flees Covid from Switzerland to Singapore
  4. Barnier warns Brexit talks will end on Wednesday
  5. Report reveals Hamburg's leaking gas pipes
  6. Macron defends arms sales to Egypt despite rights abuse
  7. EU says Venezuela elections were invalid
  8. Scientists urge EU to dump energy treaty

Opinion

Rule-of-law deal: major step for Europe of values

At the very moment when an incumbent president across the Atlantic was carrying out staggering attacks on the foundations of democracy, the European Parliament obtained a historic agreement to protect the rule of law in Europe.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  4. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  6. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets

Latest News

  1. EU adopts 'Magnitsky Act' against human rights abusers
  2. UK access to EU police database hangs in balance
  3. EU makes case for Turkey sanctions
  4. EU's richest 10% responsible for over quarter of emissions
  5. Warsaw and Budapest seek EU funds despite national veto
  6. Brexit and rule of law: EU in summit driving seat on both
  7. Women benefit in the digitalised labour market
  8. Muscat poker-faced in Malta inquiry into journalist murder

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  3. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  6. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us