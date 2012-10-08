Regional funding at stake as EU states battle over budget

EU budget negotiations are famous for bringing out the worst of what's-in-it-for-me politics.

Every seven years, the EU's coffers need to be refilled. All governments contribute. The cash is then redistributed among member states who fight tooth and nail to get their due.

So far, so very EU long-term budget. But the current economic crisis means talks on the next budget (2014-2020) are tougher than usual.

There is less money to go around and richer states are feeling the p...