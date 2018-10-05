Fraudsters lured by EU structural funds

The leader of Romania's Social Democrat party maintains he is innocent.

But, according to Romania's National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Liviu Dragnea created an organised criminal group and defrauded EU structural funds.

Romania's fraudbusters had help in their case from the Brussels-based European Anti-Fraud Office (Olaf).

"Olaf conducted thorough investigations that we hope will have a strong deterrent effect," said the office's then acting director-general Nicho...