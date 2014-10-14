Scotland, Catalonia boost independence movements in Europe

The pro-independence referendum in Scotland might have failed and the upcoming public consultation in Catalonia may be illegal under Spanish law, but their energetic campaigns have inspired movements elsewhere, says Gunther Fritz Dauwen, director of the European Free Alliance.



Dauwen said the mood around separatism has evolved since his organisation was established over 30 years ago.

"What we see is certainly a boost in the self-confidence of more and more movements and parties. T...