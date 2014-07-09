Juncker wants 'fair deal' for Britain

Future EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has denied being a federalist and said he wants a "fair deal" for Britain on the terms of its EU membership.

Speaking to the British Conservative-dominated ECR group in the European Parliament on Tuesday (8 July), Juncker said he is in favour of a "practical arrangement" with the UK that takes into account their demands.

"I wanted since the very beginning of my campaign to have a fair deal with Britain. Sometimes I'm reading that...