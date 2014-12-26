Ad
An appartment block in Bulgaria - the Black Sea country is the poorest in the EU (Photo: dimnikolov)

Democracy protests make headway

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Street protests are no novelty in central and eastern Europe. They were part of the Cold War, brutally repressed in some countries, heralding democracy in others.

In the post-Communist era, democracy is still being fought for in the streets, banner by banner, chant by chant.

In 2014, thousands of disenchanted voters, students and activists took to the streets again in Budapest, Prague, Bucharest, Sofia and Bratislava. The causes varied, but some of the frustrations were similar: ...

