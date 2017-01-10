Italy opens Libya embassy to stop migrants

By Nikolaj Nielsen

Italy announced on Monday (9 January) it would re-open its embassy in Libya's capital as part of a broader effort to curb migration departures.

"The Italian ambassador is returning to Tripoli after two years. A great gesture of friendship to the Libyan people. Now more controls on migrant departures," Italy's foreign minister Angelino Alfano wrote on Twitter.

