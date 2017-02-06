Monday

6th Feb 2017

  1. News
  2. Migration

Migrant hunger strikes spread in Greece

  • Refugees on Samos started a hunger strike on 31 January to attract attention to the poor conditions in their camp.

By

Migrants have launched a string of hunger strikes on the Greek islands and near Athens in the past week to protest against poor treatment and living conditions.

The latest action kicked off on Sunday (5 January) at Elliniko camp, an abandoned sports complex of four stadiums built for the 2004 Athens Olympics that is now home to 1,000 people, including families with small children.

  • Elliniko, a complex of 4 sports stadiums built during the Olympics in 2004, since then completely deserted, now houses an estimated 1,000 refugees. (Photo: EUobserver)

The protest follows growing dissent on the Aegean islands.

Last week, 23-year old Hessam Ghafelpor, an asylum seeker from from Iran, and several others started a hunger strike.

Ghafelpor has lived in a tent in a camp on Samos island the past three months. The camp, located near the coast, is also home to some 100 other people.

He says the situation is “very bad”, that asylum claims are not being processed quickly enough, and that people are having to endure winter months in tents designed for summer conditions.

"The food is bad and we don't have warm water to shower. Since recently, there is the lack of hygiene stuff [toilet paper, shampoo, washing detergent, etc.] I can't count them all because there are a lot of issues here,” he said.

Ghafelpor and his companions had been without any toilets for a month until the day they started their strike. Some have since ended the hunger strike, others have started, and one person was taken to hospital after three days without food.

The conditions are also bleak elsewhere.

Along the shore of Chios island, people mill about in a camp near an old fortress. They burn firewood to stay warm.

Several have died on the islands in the past week. Smoke inhalation from a coal burner killed two in their tent, while another died of hypothermia.

Since the beginning of this year, 1,500 more people have come to the already overcrowded islands.

The mayors of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Kos and Leros recently issued a joint statement demanding the transfer of hundreds of people to the mainland.

In Lesbos alone, about 4,800 people are living in two camps, which are roughly 1,000 over capacity.

Dire island conditions

Nikos Gionakis, head of the Day Centre Babel, which provides mental health services to migrants and refugees, but also volunteers, said the way humanitarian aid is offered in Europe is inhumane.

“People are coming to Europe expecting safety, dignity, human rights, or to join their families," he said.

"But they are stranded in dire conditions, in camps with little to no information about what will happen to them. Generally, I can say people are not treated as humans."

Gionakis noted the situation on the islands is especially dire.

“In order to go to the mainland, they have to prove they belong to one of the vulnerable categories. If not, they have to stay in the camps for who knows how long. It is not only the living conditions but also the lack of expectation and perspectives they have.”

But it is only marginally better on the mainland Greece, where over 62,000 people are stranded.

Although some are relocated to other EU states, few can leave without the help of smugglers.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR says around 18,300 are living in apartments, different buildings, host families, and hotels. But the majority of people are still in camps.

From athletes to asylum seekers

In Elliniko, where athletes once competed for medals, asylum seekers are competing for space.

One man is living in a basement room in a former sporting facility with his wife and six-month-old. The room is warm but has no windows. Yet, unlike many others, this family has a door they can close.

The camp authorities promised the families with children would soon be moved into apartments. The same promises have been heard before.

People can also be found in tents or in the corridors of a former facility. It is hard to breathe inside, the bathrooms are unsanitary and unsafe. A recent survey by the Refugee Rights Data Project shows that 46.4 percent of women surveyed reported that they don’t feel safe in camps, particularly when going to the toilet.

“First of all, people should not live in camps but in houses,” Gionakis concludes. “I understand it is an emergency, but also it is not an emergency. It is just an excuse. After so many years, you cannot talk about the state of emergency.”

This month, the European Commission announced plans to speed up asylum procedures for people on the islands. They also announced the possibility that people will be transported to the mainland, but it is not clear how this can be possible given even those on the mainland are waiting for too long for the asylum procedure.

A psychologist working with refugees and asylum seekers, who did not want to be named, says the situation is affecting mental health.

Gionakis said the migrants are in "a situation of victimisation".

"When you are a victim, you are put in a position to ask for help. If you can not cook for yourself, you have to ask for food, if you can not buy your clothes, you have to ask for it," he said.

"What is needed is to allow people to live in a surrounding where girls do not feel threatened that they can be raped, where people can be active, integrate, to speak clearly to them about their future.

"In any other case, whatever we do here is destroyed when they go back to camps. Not only because of the conditions but also because of the meaning these conditions to the people."

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Italy and Libya cut migrant busting deal
  2. Creditors put more pressure on Greece
  3. No Turkey-type migrant deal with Libya, says EU commission
  4. EU leaders to discuss migration, in Trump's shadow
Italy and Libya cut migrant busting deal

Italian premier Paolo Gentiloni and his Libyan counterpart Fayez al-Serraj signed a deal in Rome to curb migration flows and crack down on people smuggling ahead of an EU summit in Malta.

Creditors put more pressure on Greece

Eurozone finance ministers demand the Greek government adopt new austerity measures for the future or risk the end of the bailout programme.

EU leaders to discuss migration, in Trump's shadow

New US president Trump overshadows the Malta summit of EU leaders on Friday, as they discuss the bloc's future amid new geopolitical realities, and step up efforts to stop migration via Libya from North African countries.

EU leaders to push migration issue outside of Europe

EU leaders endorsed an Italian deal with Libya to help the North African country stem the flow of people, and pledged €200 million to help its coastguard patrol the seas in an effort to curb migration.

EU unveils €200m Libya migrant project

The EU commission has earmarked €200 million to enhance surveillance and better train the Libyan coastguard to stop migrants coming to Europe.

News in Brief

  1. Trump to meet Nato allies in Brussels in May
  2. Italy rescues 1,500 migrants from sea
  3. Catalans take to the streets in support of former leader
  4. VW faces first legal action in Europe
  5. EU council chief Tusk is ready to serve another term
  6. Polish government calls Aleppo orphans 'terrorist threat'
  7. Volkswagen CEO to visit Brussels
  8. Romania's president backs protesters against government

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFDeadliest Winter for Refugee and Migrant Children Crossing the Central Mediterranean
  2. World VisionGaza Staff Member Pleads Not Guilty
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region First to Consider Complete Ban on Microplastics in Cosmetics
  4. Dialogue PlatformWhy the West 'Failed to Understand' Turkey
  5. European Jewish CongressInternational Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony
  6. European Gaming & Betting AssociationPost-Master's Internship @ EGBA: Applications Open Until February 5th
  7. European Free AllianceCatalan Independence Referendum: A Matter of Democracy
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsKyrgyzstan: No Justice for Human Rights Defender Azimjan Askarov
  9. Dialogue PlatformThe Influence of Turkish Politics in Europe After the Coup Attempt
  10. World VisionEU Urged to Do Better Ahead of Helsinki Conference on Syria
  11. Caritas EuropaEU States to Join Pope Francis’s Appeal to Care for Migrant Children
  12. UNICEFNumber of Unaccompanied Children Arriving by Sea to Italy Doubles in 2016

Latest News

  1. France's Le Pen takes aim at EU in presidential bid launch
  2. Romanian protests continue despite government climbdown
  3. Ukraine, Libya and Dieselgate on EU agenda This WEEK
  4. EU red carpet for Azerbaijan sends wrong message
  5. EU-Israel meeting risks to 'bury' two-state solution
  6. Migrant hunger strikes spread in Greece
  7. Brexit white paper is a clear break, with shades of grey
  8. EU leaders to push migration issue outside of Europe

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers"Nordic Matters" Help Forge Closer Bonds Between the UK and the Nordic Region
  2. Martens CentreNo Better Way to Lift Your Monday Blues Than to Gloss Over Our Political Cartoons
  3. Dialogue PlatformThe Gulen Movement: An Islamic Response to Terror as a Global Challenge
  4. European Free AllianceMinority Rights and Autonomy Are a European Normality
  5. European Jewish CongressSchulz to be Awarded the European Medal for Tolerance for His Stand Against Populism
  6. Nordic Council of Ministers"Adventures in Moominland" Kick Off Nordic Matters Festival in London
  7. PLATO15 Fully-Funded PhDs Across Europe on the Post-Crisis Legitimacy of the EU - Apply Now!
  8. Dialogue PlatformInterview: Fethullah Gulen Condemns Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  9. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  10. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  11. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  12. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected