'Solidarity' eludes EU interior ministers on migration

EU interior ministers on Thursday (26 January) were grappling with broader questions on solidarity when it comes to people applying for international protection.
At a meeting in Malta's capital city Valletta, the ministers were unable to decide on how asylum seekers will be distributed following a proposal to overhaul Dublin, an EU law that determines who is handling applications.
German interior minister Thomas de Maziere told reporters that discussions are under way to possibly ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.