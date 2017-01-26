Ad
Interior minsters are discussing asylum and security. (Photo: 'The European Union')

'Solidarity' eludes EU interior ministers on migration

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Valletta, Malta,

EU interior ministers on Thursday (26 January) were grappling with broader questions on solidarity when it comes to people applying for international protection.

At a meeting in Malta's capital city Valletta, the ministers were unable to decide on how asylum seekers will be distributed following a proposal to overhaul Dublin, an EU law that determines who is handling applications.

German interior minister Thomas de Maziere told reporters that discussions are under way to possibly ...

