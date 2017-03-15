Wednesday

15th Mar 2017

  1. News
  2. Migration

Hungary illegally detained migrants, court says

  • In 2015, the government hastily erected a fence on the Serbian border to stop migrants (Photo: Freedom House)

By

The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday (14 March) that Hungary unlawfully kept two migrants in a transit zone on its border with Serbia, in a decision that could affect the country's new plans to automatically detain all asylum seekers in border camps.

Two Bangladeshi citizens, Ilias Ilias and Ali Ahmed, filed a suit against Hungary in September 2015, shortly after the government erected a fence on its southern borders and created two transit zones for asylum seekers to stop and control the flow of migrants.

Dear EUobserver reader

Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

  1. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
  2. All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
  4. EUobserver archives

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

♡ We value your support.

If you already have an account click here to login.

Following asylum proceedings, they were removed from Hungary, based on a 2015 government decree that listed neighbouring Serbia as a safe third country.

They were detained at Roszke transit zone for 23 days between Hungary and Serbia. The pair could not leave in the direction of Hungary, as the zone was fenced off and guarded, making it inaccessible from the outside - even for their lawyer.

The Strasbourg-based court ruled that their detention in the transit zone was unlawful under the European Convention of Human Rights.

The court also doubted that the applicants would have voluntarily left the transit zone towards Serbia, as suggested by the Hungarian government. If this were the case, they would have run the risk of losing their asylum claim and right to non-refoulement, and basically have been pushed back.

The ruling added that their detention had not been ordered in any formal proceedings, meaning the two Bangladeshis could not legally fight their detention.

However, the court, which is based in the Council of Europe, a separate entity from the EU, also ruled that there was "no violation of the convention in respect of the conditions of detention at the transit zone."

The court pointed out that the applications from the two men were not assessed individually. It also found the government's sudden change of position in 2015, on deeming Serbia a safe third country, of "particular concern".

The court also noted that one of the applicants was interviewed and given an information leaflet on asylum proceedings in a language he did not understand, and was unable to read since he was illiterate.

Hungary will have to pay €10,000 each to the two men, and a further €8,705 to cover their expenses and costs under the ruling.

The ruling is subject to appeal.

Blanket detention

The decision comes almost a week after Hungary passed a law that aims to keep all migrants in detention camps on the border, until their asylum requests are processed.

The UN's refugee agency and human rights groups have strongly criticised the new legislation.

The UNHCR said in a statement that the law "violates Hungary's obligations under international and EU laws, and will have a terrible physical and psychological impact on women, children and men who have already greatly suffered."

According to the new law, all asylum seekers would be in detention centres dotted around the transit zones. The government argues that they are not detention centres, as asylum seekers are free to leave in the direction of Serbia.

It also argues that the law aims to stop secondary movement of migrants, meaning asylum seekers moving onto different European countries before their asylum process has been closed.

"Migration is the Trojan wooden horse of terrorism," Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orban said last week. "The people that come to us don't want to live according to our culture and customs but according to their own, at European standards of living."

Orban outlined the detention law to his fellow EU leaders at last week's summit, but other EU leaders had no reaction.

German chancellor Angela Merkel told journalists that the issue was "addressed very briefly" and that asylum procedures in Hungary were "carried out according to European laws".

European Commission vice president Frans Timmermans said last month said that the EU executive would have to study the new law once it is adopted, but that member states have to adhere to EU and international rules on asylum.

Human rights groups say the new law is just as unlawful as previous detentions at the transit zones.

The Hungarian Helsinki Committee, which represented the migrants' case in the court, said that the European Court of Human Rights' ruling "made it clear that contrary to the government's claims, placement at the transit zones is in fact detention, by which asylum seekers are deprived of their personal freedom. And because it is not regulated, it is unlawful."

"Based on the new law passed last week, the only accommodation for asylum seekers would be the transit zones, where, according to the court's ruling, basic human right have been violated already," it said in a statement.

In 2016, Hungary accepted 425 asylum-seekers. In the same year Germany took in 280,000 people.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Hungary to detain asylum seekers in shipping containers
  2. Greece opens first migrant detention centre
  3. Hungary gives 10-year sentence to Syrian man for border riot
  4. Hungary rejects criticism of NGO crackdown
Greece opens first migrant detention centre

Greece has set up its first detention centre for undocumented migrants - composed of box homes surrounded by high wire - meant to house 1,200 people.

EU leaders discuss Libya migrant plans

A letter by Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat, which will be discussed at the EU summit, provides an overview of plans to keep migrants in Libya.

EU court delivers blow to asylum seekers

EU court ruled in favour of Belgium against a Syrian family seeking asylum in the country, in what rights defenders called an "absurd impasse".

Refusing refugees would cost EU funds, MEP says

The Swedish liberal MEP Cecilia Wikstroem seeks to introduce a five-year transition period for countries that are not ready to take in asylum seekers under the reformed Dublin system.

News in Brief

  1. Tusk: EU 'not intimidated' by UK 'threats' on Brexit
  2. Renault suspected of diesel fraud 'strategy'
  3. Top MEP wants to cut funds for anti-EU parties
  4. Fillon charged over fake family job allegations
  5. MEPs vote for higher recycling targets
  6. Erdogan tells Dutch not to vote for PM Rutte or Wilders
  7. May confirms Brexit notification by the end of the month
  8. Sinn Fein wants referendum in N. Ireland to leave UK

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers25 Nordic Bioeconomy Cases for Sustainable Change
  2. Malta EU 2017Consumer Protection Laws to Be Strengthened by EU-Wide Cooperation
  3. European Free AllianceSupporting Artur Mas: Democracy and Freedom Cannot Be Convicted
  4. UNICEFSyria Conflict 6 Years On: Children's Suffering at Its Worst
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsDomestic Violence in Tajikistan: Time to Right the Wrongs
  6. European Trust SummitCorporate Strategy and Public Affairs in a Low-Trust World - Conference 31 May
  7. GoogleDigital Transformation in the Mobile Era: New Skills, Jobs & Growth - Debate 28 March
  8. UNICEFNew Law in Hungary on Detention of Migrant Children Raises Alarm
  9. Malta EU 2017Agreement Reached to Involve Consumers in Financial Services Policymaking
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cities Gather Against Violent Extremism & Introduce Nordic Safe Cities
  11. World VisionFears and Dreams of Syria's Children and Their Peers Around the World
  12. ACCACelebrating Social, Economic, Cultural and Political Achievements of Women

Latest News

  1. Hungary illegally detained migrants, court says
  2. EU urges Russia's man in Libya to give back ports
  3. EU lawmakers tighten firearm rules
  4. Fake news or hacking absent in Dutch election campaign
  5. EU and Germany in talks on future of Russian pipeline
  6. Nordic bioeconomy for sustainable change
  7. Scottish independence ignites Brexit debate
  8. Islamic veil can be banned in workplace, says EU court

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Malta EU 2017Maltese Presidency and EP Agree on Visa Liberalisation for Ukraine
  2. Mission of China to the EUEU Window Chinese Government Academic Scholarship 2017/18 - Apply Now
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Lead the Way on Women's Economic Empowerment
  4. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceIntervention Needed to Reduce Sugary Beverage Consumption in Children
  5. QS World MBA TourMeet with Leading International Business Schools in Berlin on March 20th
  6. Socialists & DemocratsNew Equal Pay for Women Campaign Uses Trump Images to Send Message
  7. Center for Data InnovationBuilding Smart Cities for Tomorrow's Data Economy – 28 March - Brussels
  8. European Gaming & Betting AssociationLeading European Online Gambling Company Bolsters EGBA Membership
  9. World VisionNew EU Return Policy: Concerns About Plans to Detain Children
  10. ACCAPreventive Restructuring and Second Chance for Entrepreneurs: What's in It for SMEs?
  11. Malta EU 20172018 European Year of Cultural Heritage Will Celebrate European History and Values
  12. UNICEFA Deadly Journey for Children: The Migration Route From North Africa to Europe