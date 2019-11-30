Saturday

30th Nov 2019

  1. News
  2. Migration

Finnish EU presidency brief broadly offshores migration

  • Partnerships are crucial to stem irregular migration, notes Finnish EU presidency paper (Photo: bundeskanzlerei.de)

By

A Finnish EU presidency paper on asylum and migration, seen by EUobserver, is demanding the EU secure partnerships across the world to curtail irregular migration.

The eight-page paper, to be discussed among EU interior ministers on Monday (2 December) in Brussels, is meant to feed into the incoming European Commission's plan to kick start a new pact on migration.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 year's of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We trust that these discussions will really inspire the new commission while working towards the new pact," an EU diplomat told a group of reporters in Brussels on Thursday.

"Our understanding is that is the intention of the new European Commission," she added.

Described by the EU diplomat as "a back to basics" paper, the report builds on a series of internal discussions held over the past six months.

It notes, among other things, that securing relations and agreements with countries of origin and transit in places like Africa and the Middle East remains crucial.

"These partnerships should be aimed at advancing our political priorities in an efficient, sustainable and coherent manner," notes the paper.

It demands they prevent irregular migration, forced displacement, and boost cooperation on return and readmission.

The whole feeds into promises already made by Margaritis Schinas, the incoming European commissioner dealing with migration.

At his hearing in October, he told MEPs he would drive up returns by first completing internal EU rules on return and then "secondly by concluding readmission agreements and arrangements with priority countries of transit and origin."

The Finnish presidency paper also offers a thematic overview on the wider issues, while pressing for so-called "whole-of-government" and "whole-of-route" approaches to migration.

On deadlocked asylum reforms, it merely demands a return to vague notions of underlying principles.

"What seems to be the key is to have efficient procedures covering all circumstances, including the use of accelerated procedures, across member states," it notes.

Among the most contentious issues is the reform of the Dublin regulation, which determines who is responsible for processing asylum applications.

Although the European Parliament formulated its position on Dublin years ago, member states have failed to reach any internal agreement.

Past EU presidencies have been unable to secure any compromise on the matter amid fears a vote, to unblock the deal, would leave member states even more divided and bitter. It is also why the Finnish EU presidency directed its focus on more thematic areas.

The core issue remains. Countries led by Hungary are outright opposed having Dublin divide up and share the number of people applying for international protection among EU states.

Offshore asylum claims - a German idea

But a non-paper from Germany, also seen by EUobserver, says Dublin under its current form has failed and that initial assessments for international protection should instead be offshored in countries outside the European Union.

"Manifestly unfounded or inadmissible applications shall be denied immediately at the external border, and the applicant must not be allowed to enter the EU," notes the paper.

People travelling from countries deemed safe, like Tunisia, may also be denied.

Furthermore, the paper proposes "restricting freedom of movement" of those applying for protection in a move that could mean camps or detention centres.

The German paper is not a policy proposal. But as a "non-paper", it helps set the tone of discussions on migration. It too will be discussed on Monday by the interior ministers.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU Africa envoy: Europe needs to look beyond migration
  2. Draft EU migration deal has fatal flaw, warns ship captain
  3. Dear President Macron, being a migrant is not a crime
  4. New commission and Malta in focus This Week

Interview

EU Africa envoy: Europe needs to look beyond migration

Europe's obsession with migration from Africa means it risks losing out the continent's potential when it comes to trade, says the EU's ambassador to the African Union, Ranier Sabatucci. "Africa is a growing continent, it is the future," he says.

Agenda

New commission and Malta in focus This Week

Ursula von der Leyen and her new team of commissioners will have their first meeting on Wednesday. In the meantime, Malta descends into political turmoil over the death of an investigative journalist.

EU states fell short on sharing refugees, say auditors

A two-year scheme to send asylum seekers from Greece and Italy to other EU states fell short of its potential, say EU auditors. Some 35,000 were helped - but auditors say 445,000 in Greece alone could have also potentially benefited.

Erdogan: refugees will enter Europe unless EU does more

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara will "open the doors" for refugees and migrants to enter Europe unless it does more to help. The EU says it won't help Turkey create a so-called "safe zone" in north-east Syria.

News in Brief

  1. Report: Malta PM Muscat set to resign
  2. Trial opens into Romania's 1989 revolution deaths
  3. Police shoot man after 'terror-related' stabbings in London
  4. Malta finance minister faces money-laundering probe
  5. EU Council president warns of US-China 'Cold War'
  6. EU tax havens vote against tax transparency
  7. Apple maps now 'annex' Crimea from Ukraine
  8. MEPs ask member states to combat gender-based violence

Opinion

Europe's refugee policy is test of its true 'way of life'

As ex-national leaders, we know it's not easy to withstand public pressures and put collective interests ahead of domestic concerns. But without strong institutional leadership, EU values themselves risk ringing hollow, not least to those seeking protection on Europe's shores.

Latest News

  1. EU's new Green Deal slammed as 'half-baked' before launch
  2. New commission and Malta in focus This Week
  3. Malta murder crisis escalates to EU-wide proportions
  4. Finnish EU presidency brief broadly offshores migration
  5. An 'open door' for EU citizens
  6. Gaza, where silence kills more than bombs
  7. A World We Have Lost
  8. Doubts over using EU 'peace fund' to supply arms to Africa
  9. MEPs declare 'climate emergency' in Europe
  10. EU fears new Russia gas crisis, amid court disputes

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  2. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  4. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us