EU-Turkey border getting back to normal, for now

Far fewer people have been trying to cross the Greek border than in the past few weeks - but Turkey says migrants are still welcome to have a go.

"The last few days, the situation at the borders was very stable. We had very few attempts from migrants to enter," a Greek foreign ministry spokesman told EUobserver on Monday (16 March).

EU institutions and a UN agency corroborated his statement.

"Numbers of people trying to cross into Greece are back to previous levels," a European Commission spokesman said.

"For the past two evenings, it's been quiet. Very, very few people have tried to cross. The situation is calmer than in recent days, but we don't know what it means for the future," a spokeswoman for the EU's border control agency, Frontex, added.

"Over the last few days, several hundred migrants have been leaving the border area", a spokeswoman for the International Orgnanization for Migration, a UN agency, also told this website.

"[But] thousands of migrants remain and are likely to stay and wait for the outcome of the next meeting between Turkey and EU leaders," she added.

The change was drastic compared to a week or so ago, when Greece was stopping tens of thousands of people a day.

The New York Times, a US newspaper, also reported that Turkey was providing busses for migrants to return from the Greek border to Istanbul.

But when asked about the report, the Turkish foreign ministry said only that Turkey's new policy - to let migrants go to Europe - had not changed.

"At this stage, I would say that there has not been a change of policy regarding the migration issue," a Turkish spokesman said on Monday.

The Greek border crisis was the top story in European media until the coronavirus outbreak hijacked the agenda.

But the pandemic turned things on their head and Turkey, this weekend, closed its borders to nationals from nine EU states (though not Greece), as a containment measure.

Asked if the outbreak had changed Turkey's thoughts on migration, the Turkish spokesman said: "We all live in catastrophic days due to the coronavirus".

But whatever Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan might be thinking, the virus has had an impact on the situation.

The Greek foreign ministry said it had no new figures on border crossings because its government was overwhelmed with health issues.

"We cannot give any official comment because the whole government is dealing with the coronavirus," a Greek diplomat said.

French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel were to go to Istanbul on Tuesday to meet Erdoğan, but they will now speak via video-conference instead.

And Frontex, which, last Thursday, deployed 100 border guards to Greece from 22 EU countries, some of them with high infection rates, has equipped its staff with gloves, masks, and disinfectant kits to keep people safe.

For their part, French and German diplomats declined to say what the Macron-Merkel-Erdoğan talks were hoping to achieve.

EU officials, who met the Turkish leader in Brussels last Monday, agreed only to review implementation of a 2016 EU-Turkey deal to stop migrants coming.

Germany and the Netherlands also voiced sympathy for Erdogan's idea to create a safe zone for refugees inside Syria.

But senior diplomats from the US, which would have to police any no-fly zone against Russian and Syrian jets, indicted that was not going to happen.

In the meantime, the cause of the Turkey-EU problem - a Russian-led military campaign in the Idlib region of Syria to push millions more refugees into Turkey - was held in suspension after Erdoğan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin agreed an Idlib ceasefire.

But virus or no virus, the US, for one, expected Russia to resume bombing once it felt the time was right.

"The sad record of Syria over the course of the past two years has been ceasefires with Russian guarantees that have not been ceasefires - they were temporary, transactional halts until Russia was prepared to renew the campaign," the US ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, said last week.

"Now that things have quietened down, this is the time to ... make sure that what has happened is not going to happen again," Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told British newspaper The Guardian on Monday.

"This is no longer an asylum problem … it's not even a refugee problem [or] migration problem. We need to recognise that. It is very clearly a geopolitical issue," he added.