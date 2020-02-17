Net payer countries push back on EU budget plans

EU net payer countries have pushed back after the latest proposal for the seven-year EU budget was put forward by EU council president Charles Michel last Friday (14 February).

Michel's proposal comes ahead of a crucial meeting of EU leaders this Thursday (20 February) and is very similar to the latest plans of the Finnish EU presidency on the overall spending.

For the first post-Brexit EU budget, Michel proposed 1.074 percent of the EU's gross national income (GNI), over a trill...