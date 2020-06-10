Voice from Libya: No one is winning

Whether it is the West, Turkey, or Russia who think they are winning in Libya, Libyan people are the losers, according to one Libyan woman, speaking to EUobserver from Tripoli on Tuesday (9 June).

"Libyans in the west [of Libya] are bitter," Hala Bugaighis, who is the founder of a Libyan women's rights NGO called Jusoor, said.

"There's so much emotion involved, so many civilians died ... there's so much hate," she said.

"Before, people saw the war as a competition between rival governments, but now they see it as an invasion of east against west," she added.

"There's a rip in the social fabric ... some people are even saying that separation [of Libya into two states] is the only solution, which is tragic," she said.

Bugaighis spoke to this website shortly after the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) broke a 15-month siege of the capital city by Khalifa Haftar, a warlord from eastern Libya.

She has lived there since the civil war began in 2011, when an uprising backed by Western air-strikes toppled Libya's former dictator, Muammar Gaddafi.

Few would say the West was doing well in handling the conflict.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, last week, called for new peace talks in line with the "Berlin process," an EU-backed accord.

But France's voice rang hollow, given that French special forces have been arming Haftar and fighting on his side for years.

France first backed him in the wake of the Paris attacks in 2015, because "Haftar convinced Le Drian he had intelligence critical to combatting terrorism in Libya," Deborah Jones, who was US ambassador to Libya at the time, told EUobserver.

But with Haftar now in retreat, "France looks like it backed the wrong pony," Jones said.

France also looks like part of a strikingly un-European coalition, because Haftar's motley crew contains ex-Gaddafi fighters, Kremlin-linked mercenaries, Syrian-regime loyalists, Chad's rebels-for-hire, and Sudanese militias with egregious human rights records, among others.

Meanwhile, Italy, the other main EU protagonist in Libya, is also playing a double game.

On the one hand, it gives political support to the GNA, the only EU and UN-recognised authority in Libya.

But on the other hand, Italy is selling two state-of-the-art frigates to another Haftar ally, Egypt.

And together, France and Italy have made it impossible for the EU to play a meaningful role.

"The situation is absolutely awful. No wonder it's hard for the Libyans to understand European foreign policy," Luigi Binelli-Mantelli, the former commander-in-chief of Italy's armed forces, told EUobserver also on Tuesday.

No one in Libya was looking to Paris, Rome, or Brussels for leadership any more, Bugaighis noted.

"The EU cares only about its own interests, like migration. It has no role to play in the bigger equation - it's sad, but that's how normal Libyans see it," she said.

Le Drian's "Berlin process" was part of the problem, she added, because the accord, agreed in the German capital in January, brought together 12 nations - but no Libyan voices.

"The Berlin process is a disgrace ... it's just about how they [foreign powers] want to divide up their shares [of Libya]," she said.

Other players

The US was still popularly seen as a superpower capable of bringing peace, she said.

But in reality, US operations in Libya were limited to special forces hunting for scattered cells of Islamist radicals.

And there was "little hope" of more than that, with US domestic and transatlantic politics currently in disarray, Jones, the former American ambassador, said.

For some, that made Turkey and Russia look like winners.

Turkish forces helped the GNA to drive Haftar, his militias, and their foreign patrons out of Tripoli.

And the GNA had granted Turkey new maritime boundaries.

"This allows Turkey to completely cut off Italy and Greece from important new oil and gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean," Italy's Binelli-Mantelli said.

Russia, using its private military firm, Wagner, has also built the nucleus of a new air-base in Libya, which already hosts 14 warplanes, and which it could use to dog Nato in future, with or without Haftar.

"[Russian president Vladimir] Putin must be pinching himself when he wakes up each morning to make sure he isn't still dreaming," Moncef Kartas, a former UN weapons inspector in Libya, told EUobserver, referring to what the EU and US were letting the Kremlin do.

"Europe's southern borders ... have been unbelievably neglected," Kartas said.

The next act of Libya's "tragedy" could be worse if one of those Russian jets accidentally killed Nato soldiers from the US or Turkey.

"Libya is getting more complicated and risky, not only for the Mediterranean area, but for all of Europe," Binelli-Mantelli said.

Only losers

And in the meantime, Turkey and Russia's victories also stood on shaky ground.

People in west Libya were grateful for Turkish support, but, deep down, Turkish forces still felt like "former occupiers" to most Libyans, Bugaighis said, referring to bygone centuries of Ottoman Empire rule.

"The Russians are just mercenaries fighting for money, so they don't have an important tole," in Libya's future, she added.

The West caused the mess by leaving a vacuum after Gaddafi fell, she noted.

"Libyans had never experienced democracy before, so it was really new, and they [the EU and US] just left us alone, in the dark," she said.

"It's not fair to say Libya, or the Arab world, is unsuited for democracy," she added.

"I was here in 2011 and there was a real belief in change then, there was real momentum, before things went wrong," she said.

A UN-led peace process might give Libya a chance to pause the killing, Bugaighis told this website.

But neither the UN, the EU, or any foreign power had so far addressed the core issue for stability, she said.

"There will be no peace without reconciliation and no reconciliation without transitional justice," Bugaighis, who is a lawyer, said.

"In Libya, since 2011, there has been no accountability whatsoever. Everybody just got away with everything they did - you can't build a country on that," she said.