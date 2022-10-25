Tuesday

25th Oct 2022

Serbia set to "significantly align itself with EU visa policy"

  • Refugees in Serbia. Picture is from 2016. (Photo: Jan Kuntra)

Serbia may end up cancelling more visa free regimes with countries to further stem migration towards the European Union.

The Western Balkan nation had last week ended visa exemptions with Tunisia and Burundi, following threats that its own visa-free travel to the EU would be scrapped.

On Monday (24 October), its embassy to the EU said that Serbia "would significantly align itself with EU visa policy until the end of the year."

Although not explicitly stated, the comment suggests others aside from Tunisia and Burundi may also be on Belgrade's chopping block.

Nationalities from some 20 countries are still able to travel to Serbia without a visa, including Russians and Belarusians, which are themselves excluded from the EU's visa-free system.

But statistics suggests a spike in the number of Cuban (339 vs. 36), Indian (4,469 vs. 557) and Turkish (6,186 vs. 1,652) arrivals to Serbia, posing questions on whether Belgrade will next impose visas on them.

Although the vast majority of people using the Western Balkans route to reach the EU remain Syrians and Afghans, the EU says it had also registered a significant increase of irregular border crossings by nationals from Turkey, Tunisia, India and Cuba.

Last year, Turkey, Tunisia, India, Cuba and Burundi represented only 2.5 percent of irregular border crossings on the Western Balkan Route. This jumped to 20 percent so far this year.

An internal document from the Czech EU presidency, out earlier this month, also says member states north of the Western Balkan region have since seen an "increase in the number of asylum seekers by citizens of countries which are visa-exempt in Serbia."

Further afield, Belgium, for instance, reported a rise in Cuban and Burundian asylum seekers.

The pressure comes amid reports of illegal pushbacks in the Western Balkans.

A new report out by Border Violence Monitoring Network (BVMN), a rights watchdog, registered an increase of violence against people at the shared land border between Serbia and Hungary.

"This month, the BVMN observed an increase in the number of pushbacks -and their level of violence- perpetrated by Hungarian authorities at the Serbian-Hungarian border, which currently constitutes the busiest route in the region," notes the report.

Injuries include fractures, dislocations, and laceration consistent with reports of physical assaults using boots, batons, belts, rubber bullets, and electric shocks, it says.

Von der Leyen in Balkan tour

Serbia's comment also comes ahead of a Western Balkan visit this week by European Commission president Von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen is set to visit Skopje on Wednesday, followed by Pristina and Tirana on Thursday and then Sarajevo and Belgrade on Friday.

Those visits align with previous announcements by Von der Leyen to include the Western Balkans in an EU joint gas procurement.

Asked if Von der Leyen also intends to discuss migration while in Belgrade, her chief spokesperson Eric Mamer gave a wide response.

"The message in general terms is that the EU has solidarity with the countries with the regions," he told reporters, citing investments and Russia's war in Ukraine.

"So I am sure that there will be several topics of discussion," he added.

Serbia's visa free list now includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bolivia, China, Cuba, Guinea Bissau, India, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Suriname, and Turkey.

  Czech presidency floats Western Balkan visa-free travel ban over irregular migration
Turkey beating Syrian refugees back to Syria, says rights NGO

Turkey has beaten and forced hundreds of recognised Syrian refugees back into Syria, according to a new report by Human Rights Watch. "We wrote hundreds but I imagine it's maybe the tip of the iceberg," said one of its researchers.

EU migration and asylum pact faces reality check

The EU wants to finalise the overhaul of the migration and asylum laws before the end of the current mandate in 2024. But big issues on solidarity remain unsolved, including in the European Parliament.

  EU's Court of Auditors attracts wealthy interns
  Burnout hits Luxembourg EU institutions
  EU 'no comment' on next UK PM
  EU plans to provide Ukraine €1.5bn per month next year
  France to leave controversial Energy Charter Treaty
  New Swedish PM ready to meet Turkey leader over Nato bid
  Scholz promises to 'look into' new EU debt fund
  EU leaders failed to agree on gas price cap

  Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: "We will deepen co-operation on defence"

  Serbia set to "significantly align itself with EU visa policy"
  EU support for climate compensation lacks concrete commitments
  Invest in Ukraine renewable energy to help solve Europe's energy crisis
  MEPs to discuss new building in Strasbourg, despite crisis
  Putin weaponising winter against the EU, Kyiv warns
  The fight of Iranian women is a fight against patriarchal violence
  Turkey beating Syrian refugees back to Syria, says rights NGO
  Energy still in focus This WEEK

  EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

