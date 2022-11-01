Tuesday

1st Nov 2022

  1. News
  2. Migration

NGOs tell Athens that Turkey is not safe for refugees

  • Turkey hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Listen to article

European civil society organisations are demanding Athens no longer view Turkey as safe to return refugees.

A letter signed by 16 NGO says that Turkey is in violation of international law when it comes to asylum.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Sent to the Greek ministry of migration and asylum, with the European Commission in copy, the letter further notes that Turkey no longer grants temporary protection status to Syrian refugees.

They also say Turkey is forcing people back into Syria, an accusation also levied by Human Rights Watch earlier this month.

Turkey, for its part, has dismissed those findings and has received some €4.7bn of EU funds to help support the 3.6 million Syrian refugee it currently hosts.

That money came from a 2016 deal between the EU and Turkey to prevent people from taking boats to Greece in exchange for political concessions. Turkey will no longer accept the returns of refugees from Greece under the deal.

Greece, on the other hand, wants to deport asylum seekers from Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Somalia back to Turkey.

Athens had also last year adopted a joint ministerial decision determining that Turkey was safe enough for them, cutting short their asylum rights and claims.

But with Greece set to re-examine the designation of Turkey as a "safe third country" next month, the NGOs are hoping a recent European Commission report will convince Athens to reconsider its position.

The European Commission's report on Turkey in mid-October highlighted troubling developments in the country.

Although it noted Ankara had made improvements in terms of surveillance and protection of the land border with Iran, it also found Turkey "would no longer admit migrants into its territories."

Ankara had also stopped registrations of applications for international and temporary protection in several provinces.

The move comes ahead of a general election in Turkey next year and against a backdrop of growing xenophobia and backlash against refugees.

Similar criticisms were put forward by Human Rights Watch, which said Turkey was beating Syrian refugees back into northern Syrian enclaves.

The NGO then demanded that the European Commission make clear its position on Turkey.

Specifically, Human Rights Watch asked the European Commission to publicly clarify that Turkey is not a safe place.

Under EU law, a country cannot be considered safe if it forcibly pushes back people against their will into another country.

The same law also states that life and liberty must not be threatened and that there is no risk of serious harm.

But when asked by this website if Turkey adheres to those conditions [article 38 of EU Asylum Procedures Directive], the commission gave a mixed response.

It said that under the 2016 deal, Turkey's "legal framework on international protection can be considered as sufficient protection or protection equivalent to that of the Geneva Convention."

However, it also said Turkey remains bound to implement the 2016 deal in a way which ensures full protection of fundamental rights in line with the EU standards.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Turkey beating Syrian refugees back to Syria, says rights NGO
  2. Syria refugees prefer Libya sea-crossing to 'dangerous' Greece
Turkey beating Syrian refugees back to Syria, says rights NGO

Turkey has beaten and forced hundreds of recognised Syrian refugees back into Syria, according to a new report by Human Rights Watch. "We wrote hundreds but I imagine it's maybe the tip of the iceberg," said one of its researchers.

Syria refugees prefer Libya sea-crossing to 'dangerous' Greece

A group of Syrians fleeing their country say that Greece has become too dangerous and expensive as an option to enter the EU, in order to claim asylum. They have instead opted for Libya and the highly-risky Mediterranean sea-crossing.

Czech EU presidency proposes annual asylum relocation figure

The Czech EU presidency is proposing an annual minimum on the number of asylum seekers EU states are willing to relocate. The idea is part of bigger discussion on solidarity sharing, a concept that has long eluded member states.

Denmark's flawed mission to the Gulf of Guinea

Denmark's anti-piracy mission in Gulf of Guinea was launched with such haste that no protocols were made with the Nigerian government. So no plan was in place if Denmark killed or captured pirates — likely to be Nigerian nationals.

News in Brief

  1. EU's Court of Auditors attracts wealthy interns
  2. Burnout hits Luxembourg EU institutions
  3. EU 'no comment' on next UK PM
  4. EU plans to provide Ukraine €1.5bn per month next year
  5. France to leave controversial Energy Charter Treaty
  6. New Swedish PM ready to meet Turkey leader over Nato bid
  7. Scholz promises to 'look into' new EU debt fund
  8. EU leaders failed to agree on gas price cap

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  2. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  3. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  4. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  5. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  6. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us