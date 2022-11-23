Wednesday

23rd Nov 2022

  1. News
  2. Migration

EU leadership rehash old ideas to save migrant lives at sea

  • Malta refused to cooperate with the Ocean Viking, during a rescue operation involving disabled children, in their SAR zone. (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

By

Listen to article

EU leadership on Wednesday (23 November) rehashed decade-old statements on the importance of saving lives in the Mediterranean Sea.

"Saving life is always our first responsibility," EU home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, told MEPs in Strasbourg.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Margaritis Schinas, the vice-president of the European Commission, and Mikuláš Ben, Czech minister for European Affairs, made similar assertions.

But those statements appear increasingly hollow.

In 2013, EU summit conclusions said EU states were determined "to reduce the risk of further tragedies" after 366 migrants lost their lives off the coast of Lampedusa, an Italian island.

Over 25,000 have died after that declaration, according to the International Organization for Migration, making the Central Mediterranean the world's deadliest migratory route.

The issue is set to be discussed on Friday among EU interior ministers, following a public spat between Paris and Rome over the disembarkation of 234 people from the Ocean Viking rescue vessel.

The European Commission says its five-page action plan, presented earlier this week, will stop people from crossing the Central Mediterranean.

This includes reinforcing coast guards in Libya, Egypt and Tunisia and securing a greater role for the EU's border police Frontex in oversea missions.

"In the case of Libya, we are complicit in a failed state. And we have armed gangs who are wearing uniforms that have been paid for by the European Union," said Belgian Green MEP, Philippe Lamberts.

Dutch Green MEP Tineke Strik also faulted the European Commission's the action plan.

"It repeats what we already know isn't working. We don't need more migration deals that lead to the containment of people in hell," she said.

But it also demands a more coordinated approach on search and rescue, in reference to the EU wide-asylum and migration reforms under discussions for the past two years.

And it seeks to get more asylum seekers relocated under a so-called solidarity mechanism that has largely failed to deliver.

Those demands are likely to fall on deaf ministerial ears on Friday as NGO rescue vessels come under increasing public scrutiny for their work.

A resolution passed by MEPs, also on Wednesday, demands NGOs cooperate with EU states and Frontex, when in fact they do cooperate but are ignored.

EUobserver witnessed Maltese authorities refuse numerous requests by the Ocean Viking to help coordinate a rescue involving disabled children within their own area of operations.

Sophie Scheytt, from the German rescue boat Sea-Watch, drew the same conclusions.

"They do not respond to our emails," she said of the Maltese maritime rescue co-ordination centres (MRCC).

"We have recordings, where MRCC Malta clearly states, we do not cooperate with NGOs," she said.

The charity boats are all facing renewed pressure from the Italian government under the far-right leadership of Giorgia Meloni, who wants the boats to disembark elsewhere.

And her idea to offshore asylum to African states is also gaining traction, following attempts by the Danish centre-left government to outsource claims to Rwanda.

"That is the kind of model that we should work on in the European Union," said Manfred Weber, who heads the centre-right EPP, the parliament's largest political group, in Strasbourg.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU Commission suggests need for new charity rescue boat rules
  2. Paris-Rome spat exposes EU 'solidarity' rift on asylum
  3. Malta refuses to help rescue involving disabled children
EU Commission suggests need for new charity rescue boat rules

EU Commission says it has no proposal and is not the competent authority, but that talks with the International Maritime Organisation are needed to create "specific framework and guidelines" for NGO boats rescuing people and bringing them to European shores.

Paris-Rome spat exposes EU 'solidarity' rift on asylum

The European Commission says solidarity on migration remains — despite Paris refusing to relocate some 3,500 asylum seekers from Italy under a French EU presidency-inspired proposal to distribute thousands of people across member states.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Malta refuses to help rescue involving disabled children

The Libyan Coast Guard intercepted a wooden boat of 30 people some 10 nautical miles inside Malta's search and rescue zone. But then suddenly let them go, allowing the Ocean Viking to perform its first rescue since leaving Marseille.

Spain accused of Melilla migrant death cover up

Spanish authorities are being accused of a cover up over the deaths of dozens of refugees at its Melilla enclave with Morocco. Some 23 were confirmed dead and another 77 remain missing after around 1,500 tried to enter the enclave.

Hurdles remain for Schengen hopefuls Bulgaria and Romania

The European Commission is mounting pressure for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia to join passport free Schengen area. On Wednesday (16 November), it presented a 13-page document explaining why they should become part of the zone next January.

Ocean Viking mentally preps for another Italian standoff

The Ocean Viking operated by SOS Mediterranee is mentally preparing for a new lengthy standoff with Italy's right wing government. Louise Guillaumat, its deputy director of operations, told EUobserver that the ship will soon be heading out to sea.

Opinion

EU should help, not worsen, the refugee crisis in Libya

As MEPs debate the situation in Libya in the plenary for the first time in four years, the International Rescue Committee's Libya director says the EU must act now to prevent the country spiralling further into chaos.

Hurdles remain for Schengen hopefuls Bulgaria and Romania

The European Commission is mounting pressure for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia to join passport free Schengen area. On Wednesday (16 November), it presented a 13-page document explaining why they should become part of the zone next January.

News in Brief

  1. 'Pro-Kremlin group' in EU Parliament cyberattack
  2. Ukraine will decide on any peace talks, Borrell says
  3. Germany blocks sale of chip factory to Chinese subsidiary
  4. Strikes and protests over cost-of-living grip Greece, Belgium
  5. Liberal MEPs want Musk quizzed in parliament
  6. Bulgarian policeman shot dead at Turkish border
  7. 89 people allowed to disembark in Italy, aid group says
  8. UN chief tells world: Cooperate on climate or perish

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  3. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos

Latest News

  1. Paying consumers who save most energy could tame gas prices
  2. MEPs formally declare Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'
  3. EU leadership rehash old ideas to save migrant lives at sea
  4. How the gas lobby is fuelling the cost-of-living crisis
  5. Asbestos — two to three times more deadly than known
  6. Tiny Kox: Russian spy in Strasbourg was 'no James Bond'
  7. Done 'asking nicely', EU adopts rules for more women on boards
  8. Socialists opposed parliament taking Qatar rights stand

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  2. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  4. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  6. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us