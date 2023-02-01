Wednesday

1st Feb 2023

  1. News
  2. Migration

EU Commission wants drones for Bulgaria on Turkey border

By

Listen to article

The European Commission wants to shore up the land border between Bulgaria and Turkey with drones.

"We can strengthen the border with management capabilities," European Commission president Von der Leyen told MEPs on Wednesday (1 February).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We can also provide infrastructure and equipment like drones and radar and other means of surveillance," she said.

The statement comes after Austria's chancellor said he would lobby the European Union for €2bn in funding for Bulgaria to fortify its border with Turkey.

The shared border already has a 270km metal fence, used to curtail asylum seekers, migrants and refugees from entering. Pressure is also mounting for the European Commission to finance such fences, a move that has so far been considered anathema.

But the mood may be shifting. When pressed on the issue last week, EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson, stressed budgetary constraints.

The level of violence along the Bulgaria and Turkey border also appears to have intensified, according to the EU's border agency, Frontex. The agency's deputy director Uku Särekanno said shootings are happening on an almost weekly basis.

"Violence is something very phenomenal and sadly, an experience that we witnessed over the last year and also in the first month of this year," he said, earlier this week.

Last year, a Bulgarian border guard was shot dead while patrolling the Turkish border for migrants. But European border guards have also been filmed shooting at a Syrian refugee on the same border, according to Amsterdam-based LightHouse Reports, an investigative media outlet.

Years of abuse against asylum seekers and refugees along the same border have also been documented by NGOs, amid evidence of illegal pushbacks.

The EU and member state move towards greater police powers and equipment to counter migration comes at time when the numbers of people applying for asylum continues to increase.

Some 330,000 attempts were made to enter the EU last year, while over 900,000 applied for asylum. Another 25,000 died or have gone missing while crossing the Mediterranean Sea since 2014.

Von der Leyen also referenced the Central Mediterranean Sea, where the Libyan Coast Guard, co-financed by the European Union, has so far intercepted and returned over 1,400 people this year alone.

Italy's government, under its far-right leadership Giorgia Meloni, recently signed a $8bn [€7.3bn] gas deal with Libya and declared that Rome will provide the Libyan Coast Guard with five "fully equipped boats".

The Meloni government is also forcing charity rescue vessels like Ocean Viking to disembark people rescued at sea at ports that can takes days to reach.

The shift towards shoring up the EU's external borders and cracking down on migrants is years in the making. But solutions to untangle and reform the patchwork of internal EU asylums laws remains tricky, as are calls for a solidarity policy..

A French EU presidency initiative last summer to relocate 10,000 asylum seekers from so-called front line states like Italy and Greece, has so far failed to deliver.

Only 400 have been relocated, a figure that stands in sharp contrast to the millions of Ukrainian refugees that been granted refugee status since Russia's invasion last February. Sweden, which has taken the helm of the EU presidency, has also refused to make any pledges under the scheme.

The statements made by Von der Leyen on Wednesday will feed into an EU summit on 9 February, where migration will be discussed among EU leaders and heads of state.

Draft conclusions, leaked by the London-based civil society defenders Statewatch, suggests that the EU is ready to leverage all its means to kick out unwanted migrants and rejected asylum seekers.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Sweden says 'no' to EU asylum relocation pledges
  2. Paris-Rome spat exposes EU 'solidarity' rift on asylum
  3. EU migration and asylum pact faces reality check
Sweden says 'no' to EU asylum relocation pledges

Sweden won't make any pledges to relocate asylum seekers under a French-inspired EU plan because there is no legal basis, says Sweden's ambassador to the EU. But Sweden's new right-wing government is also tightening migration rules.

Paris-Rome spat exposes EU 'solidarity' rift on asylum

The European Commission says solidarity on migration remains — despite Paris refusing to relocate some 3,500 asylum seekers from Italy under a French EU presidency-inspired proposal to distribute thousands of people across member states.

EU migration and asylum pact faces reality check

The EU wants to finalise the overhaul of the migration and asylum laws before the end of the current mandate in 2024. But big issues on solidarity remain unsolved, including in the European Parliament.

Latest News

  1. EU green industry plan could spark 'dangerous subsidy race'
  2. Wolves should be defended, EU ministers urge
  3. EU Commission wants drones for Bulgaria on Turkey border
  4. MEPs rally ahead of vote for gig-economy workers' rights
  5. Europe is giving more aid to Ukraine than you think
  6. Hungary blames conspiracy for EU corruption rating
  7. Democracy — is it in crisis or renaissance?
  8. EU lobby register still riddled with errors

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Party of the European LeftJOB ALERT - Seeking a Communications Manager (FT) for our Brussels office!
  2. European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual & Reproductive Rights (EPF)Launch of the EPF Contraception Policy Atlas Europe 2023. 8th February. Register now.
  3. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  4. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  5. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  3. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  4. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  5. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  6. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us