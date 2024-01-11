Thursday

11th Jan 2024

  1. News
  2. Migration

Germany tops EU states for refugee resettlement pledges

  • 14 EU states have agreed to resettle around 31,000 refugees, over the next two years. Austria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia made no pledges (Photo: Freedom House)

By

Listen to article

Germany has pledged to resettle more UN-screened refugees than any other EU member state, totalling around 13,000 spread out over 2024 and 2025, according to a European Commission document.

Germany had also pledged to accept 24,000 humanitarian admissions — far more than any other member state.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Unlike UN-backed resettlements, humanitarian admissions are based on referrals from other institutions such as the EU asylum agency.

France comes in at a distant second with 6,000 resettlement pledges, followed by Spain (2,400) and the Netherlands (2,000). Spain had also agreed to 3,400 humanitarian admissions.

And Belgium, which is now steering the EU presidency, agreed to resettle 1,500 and offered 75 humanitarian admissions.

But civil society say more can be done, noting that EU states easily have the capacity to resettle around 45,000 refugees annually, as well as additional places for Afghans.

However, EU states agreed to resettle just under 31,000 refugees spread out over the two-year period, so around 15,000 per year.

"This is far out of pace with the level of need, and their capacity," said the International Rescue Committee (IRC) on Wednesday (10 January).

Civil society groups last year had pressed for the EU states to collectively pledge 44,000 places in 2024 and of 48,000 in 2025.

And the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) estimates resettlement needs are expected to soar by 20 percent to 2.4 million in 2024.

Most are women and girls, survivors of violence, and people with specific protection needs, says the IRC.

But the appetite for resettlement appears to be waning as fewer EU states offer pledges. Only 14 EU states pledged places for 2024 and 2025. In 2023, it was 17.

It also comes at a time when EU states are still hosting millions of Ukrainian refugees since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

The pledge drive took place last December, with overall figures announced by the European Commission, following a Global Refugee Forum in Geneva.

Earlier this week in Greece, the EU's home affair commissioner Ylva Johansson defended the figures.

"Member states are not decreasing their pledges for resettlement for those that are most in need in different parts of the world," she said.

Indeed, last year pledges hovered just under 16,000. This year it is around the same. But, by comparison, in 2020 EU states made 30,000 resettlement pledges for the whole of one year.

And the European Commission under Jean-Claude Junker in 2017 had pushed for 50,000 over a two-year period.

There is also a difference between what is pledged and what is delivered. While 17 EU states last year pledged to resettle just under 16,000 refugees, they fell short by 5,000, at a total of around 11,000.

It is not year clear if the 14 EU states will commit to their 2024 and 2025 pledges.

The EU states which did not pledge are Austria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Most EU states didn't resettle a single refugee in 2023
  2. Majority of EU states in 2022 did not resettle a single refugee
Meloni decree detained rescue boats a dozen times in 2023

Charity vessels operating in the Mediterranean were detained at least 13 times last year under an Italian decree that curtails rescue efforts, according to civil society groups. And the requirement to immediately sail to distant ports inflates fuel costs.

Meloni decree detained rescue boats a dozen times in 2023

Charity vessels operating in the Mediterranean were detained at least 13 times last year under an Italian decree that curtails rescue efforts, according to civil society groups. And the requirement to immediately sail to distant ports inflates fuel costs.

Latest News

  1. Can new French PM 'Baby Macron' help beat Le Pen?
  2. Germany tops EU states for refugee resettlement pledges
  3. MEPs demand fewer barriers for disabled people moving in the EU
  4. EU aiming to send three destroyers to Red Sea
  5. The far-right is piggybacking on the German farmers
  6. Ten dilemmas for the EU in 2024
  7. EU hopes for youth surge in June, asks Taylor Swift for help
  8. Labour market imbalances 'may be structural' warning

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us