The EU's administrative watchdog has faulted the European Commission for a lack of transparency over its 'do no harm' policy in Libya.

The ruling on Monday (4 March) comes two years after EUobserver demanded the Brussels-executive provide evidence its policies in Libya abide by that ethic.

The request was made after a senior European Commission claimed in early 2022 no violations had occurred, following a report by a contractor it hired to monitor human rights in Libya.

A freedom of information request to obtain a copy of the report, in order to verify the claims, was refused by the commission.

And an appeal was also broadly rejected, leading this website to file a complaint with Emily O'Reilly, the European Ombudsman.

The commission had identified 14 documents under the scope of EUobsever's document request. It refused to grant access to most, claiming disclosure could endanger the contractor.

This refusal included a generic manual on human rights that carried a logo of the contractor.

But instead of redacting the logo so as not to identify the contractor, the European Commission simply refused to release it altogether.

"Most of the content is not specific to Libya or the project," said O'Reilly of the manual. She was given access to all the documents.

"It is therefore difficult to understand how disclosure of substantial parts of this document could undermine public security and thus why the commission refused access to this document in its entirety," she said.

The European Commission had also not included the contractor's report in the list of 14 documents it had identified. And it failed to identify other reports by the contractor directly related to the document access request.

O'Reilly said this amounts to maladministration, demanding the commission conduct a new search for documents.

The stonewalling comes despite the European Commission itself admitting that the Libya coast guard, whose boats it finances, is infiltrated by criminal gangs.

And it comes at a time when the European Union has renewed its cooperation and financing with several countries outside the bloc to help stem irregular migration. The schism also points to a wider transparency problem within the EU institutions and the difficulties in holding them to account.